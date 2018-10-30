Kym Herjavec’s Adorable 6-Month-Old Twins Dress As A Unicorn & A Shark For First Halloween

Hudson and Haven looked impossibly cute while celebrating their first Halloween.

Kym Herjavec’s 6-month-old twins have quite an array of costumes for their very first Halloween. The former Dancing with the Stars pro gave fans a look at the newest costumes that her baby twins donned for the holiday, revealing on Instagram that they had dressed as a unicorn and a shark.

The snaps posted on October 30 showed little Haven Herjavec smiling in her unicorn costume, while her brother Hudson Herjavec grinned for the camera in a shark costume — which may have been a nod to his businessman dad’s show, Shark Tank.

Kym’s photo of Haven showed her all decked out in the white costume, complete with a pink belly and a silver horn on the hood. She was also wearing super cute pink and white striped tights as she sat on the sofa in her costume.

The picture of Hudson posted to Instagram showed his sweet face peeking through what was made to look like the shark’s mouth. He lifted up his arm while rocking the all-gray ensemble.

Kym captioned the upload of her daughter by using a unicorn emoji and a heart emoji, adding the hashtag #Haven. The ex-Dancing with the Stars pro wrote in the caption of the snap of Hudson as well, also using the same heart emoji but this time with the hashtag #Hudson.

But the latest costumes Herjavec’s showing off on her page certainly aren’t the only options available to the twins when it comes to their first Halloween.

As the Inquisitr shared, earlier in the day on October 30, Kym posted another picture showing off her babies all dressed up, this time wearing koala onesies.

Sharing that photo with fans mere hours before showing Hudson and Haven dressed up once again, Kym wrote, “My Koalas #Halloween.”

The super cute koala costumes were seemingly a nod towards Kym’s Australian nationality, in addition to simply being an adorable set of Halloween costumes.

The Inquisitr also shared last week that the former DWTS professional posted a picture of the babies grinning from ear to ear while dressed as a lion and a tiger, respectively. Kym had captioned that post with the hashtag #babysfirsthalloween.

Speaking about becoming a mom earlier this year, Herjavec told Entertainment Tonight that she was “just so happy” following the birth of her twins back in April, both of whom she shares with husband, Robert.

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

“I was just hoping that the babies would be healthy… and to have two beautiful, healthy babies is the most incredible thing,” Kym shared.

The star also admitted that having two babies at once has been “a lot of work” for herself and Robert, though she added that they were both “having so much fun” being parents.

The babies are the first for Kym, while Robert has three children from a previous relationship with former wife Diane Plese.