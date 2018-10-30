Watch CD Ebro Vs Valencia Copa Del Rey Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Spanish Cup Online

Valencia will hope that a match against lower division side CD Ebro will be just the formula to get them their first win since September 29.

The Spanish Cup competition Copa Del Rey gets underway on Tuesday with a slate of four matches, per Soccer 24, kicked off by 11th-place La Liga side Valencia CF traveling to Zaragoza where they will face Segunda Division B team CD Ebro in a game that offers the six-time Spanish champs hope for their first win since September 29, in the game that will live stream from Estadio La Romareda.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the CD Ebro vs. Valencia CF Copa Del Rey showdown, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time on Tuesday, October 30, at the 33,600-seat Estadio La Romareda in Zaragoza, Spain. In the United Kingdom, the live stream gets underway at 6:30 p.m., while in the United States, that start time will be 2:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 11:30 a.m. Pacific. Fans in India can log in to the live stream at midnight Tuesday night/Wednesday morning.

While Valencia, who have won the Copa Del Rey seven times but not since 2008, is expected to make easy work of the low-ranked Ebro side, the fact remains that Valencia have drawn eight of their 10 La Liga matches so far, as well as two of their three UEFA Champions League games, per Sky Sports. Indeed, Valencia head to Zaragoza having drawn five matches in a row across competitions.

Belgian striker Michy Batshuayi leads goal-starved Valencia with two on the season. Alex Caparros / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the CD Ebro vs. Valencia CF Copa Del Rey match, go to BeIn Sports Connect USA or download the BeIn Sports app for mobile devices. The BeIn Sports streaming service requires cable or satellite service subscriber login credentials from a carrier that offers BeIn Sports.

However, there is a way for fans to watch the Cope Del Rey Opener stream live for free, without a cable subscription. Fans may sign up for a free trial of a streaming TV multi-channel package such as the Sling TV international sports package or Fubo TV. Both services require credit card information and subscription fees, but each offers a seven-day free trial. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that week-long period, fans can watch the Arlequinados vs. Taronges match live stream for free.

In Spain, MoviStar+ will stream the Tuesday Cup match. In the United Kingdom, there will be no live stream offered, nor will there be one in India or Canada for the Ebro vs. Valencia match. But fans can likely access the live stream through another provider listed here by using a VPN service, such as those recommended by the tech site CNet.

Throughout South America and the Caribbean, the match will be live streamed by DirectTV Sports. For a comprehensive list of outlets in other regions that may carry a live stream of CD Ebro vs. Valencia, be sure to consult the schedule at LiveSoccerTV.com.