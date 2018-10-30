Chrissy Teigen Uses ‘Glamour’ Honor To Speak Out For Those Who Can’t

Author and model Chrissy Teigen received the recent honor of being one of the Glamour women of the year. She took to Instagram to share the news with her followers, and she used the platform to promise to speak out against a “small man” for those who can’t.

Teigen took to Instagram to share a picture of her Glamour cover with her 2.9 million followers on the social media platform. Within minutes after the post, it had accrued more than 100,000 likes and over 1,500 comments.

In her caption, the mother of two wrote how honored she is to receive the title along with so many other worthy women whom she admires. She said, “I’ve never been the most eloquent person, and lately I’ve noticed myself going quiet – consumed by the news of the day, and not quite knowing what to say. Or wanting to say something but not really having the mental strength to handle the inevitable backlash. But I end up feeling worse. I want to speak up for those that can’t, for people that feel smaller or less-than because of the big talk of a small man.”

She promised to live up to the title afforded to her by the fashion and lifestyle magazine.

Teigen received plenty of praise on her post.

One of her followers commented, “Don’t ever think that what you’re doing isn’t enough. You are using your powers for good and that’s more than a lot of people with power can say. You’re in great company with the women you mentioned, but you have a platform many others don’t, and you are putting it to incredible use. That’s worth more than you could ever imagine. Lots of love from The Netherlands xx.”

Many other admirers sent her congratulations and well wishes on the well-deserved title. They expressed how much Teigen deserved to be named, pointing out how inspirational and down to earth she is to her fans — millions of said fans following her on social media.

The Inquisitr recently reported that the cookbook author has another cookbook in the works as well. Her third book is geared towards children, and it will join her other fabulous cookbooks, Cravings and Cravings: Hungry For More.

Plus, fans of Teigen and her crooner husband, John Legend, can look forward to seeing them over the holiday season in a new one-hour special on NBC called A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy. The special airs on Wednesday, November 28, at 10 p.m. EST, and will feature music from Legend’s new Christmas album, A Legendary Christmas.