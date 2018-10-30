‘RHOBH’ Star Denise Richards Shows Off Her Figure While Attending A Halloween Party With Husband Aaron Phypers

Denise Richards attended a party in Malibu, California.

Denise Richards and her husband Aaron Phypers attended a Halloween party over the weekend in Malibu, California, and during the event, the newest member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills shared a photo of her sexy look.

On October 29, the Daily Mail shared a series of photos of the 47-year-old actress and her husband of just under two months, who were posing beside one another as they showed off their French-inspired costumes.

After first posting a photo of an In-N-Out burger on her lap and telling fans she was grabbing a late night snack after the Halloween party, Richards posted a slideshow on her page.

“Me & the hubby before the party… #aboutlastnight #halloween @aaronwilliamcameron Thank u @joannaschlip & @carlitos_hair for always making me look fab,” Richards wrote in the caption of the photo.

Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers confirmed their engagement this past summer and quickly tied the knot in Malibu with her family, friends, and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump, Dorit Kemsley, and Lisa Rinna.

As some may have heard, Richards and Phypers’ wedding was reportedly the last time Vanderpump filmed with her co-stars. Since then, Vanderpump has allegedly been at odds with her co-stars due to an incident involving Kemsley and a dog she adopted from Vanderpump’s rescue center in Los Angeles.

As fans may have seen on social media, a number of cast members celebrated Halloween this past weekend. However, when it came to their celebrations, it’s hard to say if Richards spent time with any of her co-stars.

On Instagram, Kyle Richards posted a number of images from her Halloween party in Los Angeles, which also served as a birthday party for her oldest daughter Farrah. In her photos, Lisa Rinna was seen dressed up as Erika Girardi.

Dorit Kemsley was also in attendance at Richards’ event but wasn’t seen in any photos posted by Richards. Instead, she shared a series of photos of herself and husband Paul “P.K.” Kemsley on her own Instagram page.

Denise Richards has been rumored to be joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for the past several years due to her friendships with a number of the ladies on the show, including Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna. However, it wasn’t until months ago when she was officially confirmed for Season 9.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 is expected to air sometime next year.