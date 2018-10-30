Netflix’s New Heartwarming Documentary Series ‘Dogs’ Will Have You Reaching For The Tissue Box

Popular movie and TV show streaming platform Netflix is calling all dog lovers with a new six-part documentary series called Dogs, reports E! News. Developed by Glen Zipper, Amy Berg serves alongside Zipper as executive producers.

The series focuses on the emotional connections humans have with their dogs by exploring individual stories all over the world. Featuring an array of award-winning directors, the episodes are filmed in various countries, including Syria, Japan, Costa Rica, Italy, and the United States.

Netflix released a press release statement about the new series, calling it “an elegant, engaging, and cinematic vérité documentary series celebrating the deep emotional bonds between people and their beloved four-legged best friends,” reported news.com.au.

“Dogs takes us on an inspirational journey exploring the remarkable, perhaps even magical qualities that have given these animals such a special place in all of our hearts.”

The website has also released a synopsis of each episode ahead of its release.

Brace yourself for a six-part dog-umentary series that will make you laugh, cry, and hug the nearest dog. pic.twitter.com/zhFTOVzPbZ — Netflix US (@netflix) October 29, 2018

Episode 1: “The Kid with a Dog”

Directed by Heidi Ewing

An 11-year-old girl named Corinne has a life-changing experience when she meets a trained seizure dog named Rory, who comes to help her deal with her traumatic seizure disorder. Netflix said of the first episode, “This episode highlights the depths of a closely formed friendship between a child and their dog, the unbreakable trust they have in each other and the incredible power of a dog’s ability to assist humans in health and wellness.”

Episode 2: “Bravo, Zeus”

Directed by Amy Berg.

Ayham goes on a mission to bring his dog Deus from Syria to Germany where he has fled as a refugee.

Episode 3: “Ice on the Water”

Directed by Richard Hankin

Alessandro lives in Italy and works as a fisherman alongside his four-legged assistant Ice. The 10-year-old Labrador helps Alessandro prepare for a busy tourist season.

Episode 4: “Scissors Down”

Directed by Roger Ross Williams

This episode focuses on the art of dog grooming in Japan. Following two renowned dog groomers as they face a competition, the episode also looks at the custom of dressing up dogs to look like their owners.

Episode 5: “Territorio de Zeguates”

Directed by T.J. Martin and Daniel Lindsay

Located in the rainforest of Costa Rica, Territorio de Zeguates is a dog sanctuary that makes it their mission to rescue the countless homeless dogs roaming the streets.

Episode 6: “Second Chances”

Directed by Amy Berg

Taking place in New York City, this episode delves into the canine adoption system.

The docuseries debuts on Netflix on November 16.