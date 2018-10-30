Bette Midler Just Watched ‘Hocus Pocus’ For The First Time In 20 Years: ‘I Do Not Watch It Regularly’

While the movie Hocus Pocus is a Halloween staple that many people watch year after year when the spooky season around, that isn’t exactly the case for each and every cast member that starred in the haunting holiday feature.

Yesterday, Bette Midler attended her annual charity event titled “Hulaween,” where she dished on a number of topics including her hit film, Hocus Pocus. But the actress shocked many in attendance — confessing that she hadn’t watched the film since the ’90s!

However, with this year being the 25th anniversary of the movie, Bette said that she decided to watch it again for old time’s sake — and that it definitely was not a disappointment, according to Midler’s interview with People.

“I do not watch it regularly. In fact, I had not seen it in at least 20 years. I watched it the other night, the night before the [25th] anniversary, because I said, ‘You know what, I better look at this again.’ So I watched it, and I loved it! I loved it!”

“I thought it was so funny!” the actress also added. “The first time I watched it I was only watching myself. But this time I saw everybody. And I tell ya, those girls in the back — they were going full blast! They were giving me a run for my money. The kids were great, everybody was great!”

And as the Inquisitr shared a few weeks ago, Midler joined the other Sanderson sisters — and the rest of the Hocus Pocus cast — for its 25th anniversary special on Freeform. The two hour special was hosted by Vanessa Hudgens and Jordan Fisher, and was filmed at the famed Hollywood Forever Cemetery. Not only did the special include cast interviews, it also included behind-the-scenes secrets, a fun costume contest, as well as special appearances and video messages from virtually the entire cast.

Like Midler, other members of the cast have also been celebrating the 25th anniversary of Hocus Pocus with posts on social media. Earlier this month, Sarah Jessica Parker posted a photo of herself as Sarah Sanderson to her Instagram account. In the image, Sarah Jessica Parker sports her signature blonde locks from the film, as well as her iconic dress. In the caption, she celebrated the movie’s impressive milestone.

“Come little children… Let’s celebrate 25 years. X, SJ.”

So far, fans of Parker have gone completely crazy over the throwback photo, giving it 400,000 likes in addition to 12,000 comments. Many fans couldn’t believe that it has already been 25 years since the film first debuted — while countless others let SJP know that they would be dressing up like her for the event.

Hocus Pocus airs frequently this month on Freeform.