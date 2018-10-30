Kim Kardashian Flaunts Ample Cleavage As She’s Given Impact Award In Beverly Hills

Kim Kardashian hit the town on Monday night to receive a very special award, and she was dressed to the nines as usual.

According to an October 30 report by Daily Mail, Kim Kardashian was honored at the Gift Of Life Marrow Registry’s Inaugural One Huge Night Gala in Beverly Hills on Monday night.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was given the Impact Award after she helped take part in the Hope4Adam campaign back in 2016. Kim spoke out to the masses, namely her huge social media following, a few years ago when a young father named Adam Krief was diagnosed with a rare form of blood cancer and needed a lifesaving bone marrow transplant.

He could not find a match in the 20 million people on the worldwide registry, and Kardashian tried to help him find one by encouraging her followers to become donors. Unfortunately, a match was not found and Adam passed away.

However, Kim’s encouragement led to 10,000 donors joining Gift For Life, which culminated in four matches and one transplant. Krief’s wife, Leah, presented Kardashian the award at the event on Monday.

Kim wrote a skintight, pearl colored dress to the gala. The long gown hugged Kardashian’s famous curves and flaunted her ample cleavage in the process.

Kim Kardashian wore her long, dark hair pulled away from her face and in sleek, loose curls for the event, and settled on a bronzed makeup look with pink eyeshadow.

However, the happy event may have been hard for Kim to get through. Before receiving the award, Kardashian was informed that her close friend and personal photographer Marcus Hyde had been in a serious car accident and was receiving treatment at UCLA medical center.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim spoke out about Marcus’ health in a Twitter post on Tuesday morning.

“I’m trying to find the perfect picture but I don’t want to share them. We were saving these for our book,” she wrote. “Angels are surrounding you. I’m praying so hard for you. Please be ok. Please come back,” Kardashian posted on Twitter, along with a photo of Hyde walking on the beach with his back turned toward the camera. “Please pray for my friend,” the reality star captioned the post.

Kim’s sister, Khloe Kardashian, later took to Instagram to send love and prayers Marcus’ way as well.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian’s life when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on E! network.