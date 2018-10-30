‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Jack Deveraux Returns To Salem With A Shocking New Lover?

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that the drama will be at an all-time high in Salem for the rest of the year, and fans won’t want to miss a minute of the action, which will include the return of Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford).

According to a recent report by Soap Dirt, Days of our Lives fans are going to be in for a shocking twist when Jack comes home to Salem later this year, and his family won’t be able to believe their eyes when they see him and the person who accompanies him home.

The report reveals that spoilers suggest that Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva) will find Jack and sink her claws into him as apart of a revenge plan against Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves). As many Days of our Lives fans know, Jennifer and Eve have been enemies for a long time. However, their dislike for one another was recently renewed when Eve told Jen about the real reason Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) left Salem.

The news set off a chain of events that saw Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) end his engagement to Jennifer and led to the breakup of Eve and Brady Black (Eric Martsolf). Brady later went off with Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) after calling it quits with Eve, and she’s ready to leave Salem for good.

Fans will see Eve pack her bags and leave town this week, but she won’t be gone for long. Before leaving, she’ll have a final run-in with Jennifer and promise to make her pay for the damage she’s caused in her relationship with Brady.

Eve will exit the storyline for awhile, but she’ll reportedly be back just in time for New Year’s Eve when spoilers suggest she’ll accompany Jack Deveraux back to Salem in a shocking twist.

Although Days of our Lives fans already know that Matthew Ashford is set to make his return to Salem, they don’t know the details behind the homecoming. Jack has been presumed dead for years after dying when an elevator cable snapped during a disaster that nearly killed his daughter Abigail (then Kate Mansi).

Recently, Kristen DiMera revealed that her brother EJ DiMera, and others believed to be dead, had been resurrected by Dr. Rolf’s serum, which has previously brought Will Horton (Chandler Massey) back from the dead. Jack seems to be one of the people that the serum was used on, and after the fire at the warehouse where all the patients were being kept, it seems that he’s on the loose, and he could be in a bad mental state or even have amnesia much like Will did.

It appears that Eve may find Jack while she’s out of Salem and may return with him on her arm as a way to torture Jennifer.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.