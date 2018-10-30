Actor From ‘Boy Meets World’ Foils An Attempted Burglary

A 91-year-old actor known for his role on 'Boy Meets World' foiled an attempted burglary at his home in the San Fernando Valley.

William Daniels, known for his portrayal as teacher and role model George Feeny on widely popular 1990s television series Boy Meets World, is now 91-years-old. He is not allowing his age to stop him from acts of heroism, reports ABC 7. Los Angeles Police have confirmed that this past Saturday, Daniels stopped an attempted burglary at his house with his 89-year-old wife Bonnie Bartlett present.

A recent rash of burglaries has taken place in the area; however, authorities are seemingly convinced that this particular burglary was a random act, cites TMZ. While LAPD investigators doubt that the couple was targeted, they did speak out from the police department, confirming the event and giving a statement. The actor’s publicist also made a statement to journalists at ABC 7 and informed the public that Mr. Feeny appreciates the fans’ concerns.

After learning of the incident, fans and co-stars have come forward, congratulating Daniels on his foiling of the suspect’s attempted burglary. Actor Will Friedle, a former co-star from Boy Meets World, took to his social media account, recently, hashtagging his post with “#LoveYouBillAndBonnie.”

“Don’t ever mess with Mr. Feeny!” Friedle tweeted.

Friedle portrayed the role of character Corey’s elder brother Eric Matthews in the original series. He reprised his role as Eric Matthews on the newer continuation of Boy Meets World, titled Girl Meets World, which picked up on Disney Channel in June 2014 and only had a three-season run that stopped in January 2017.

“Luckily, Mr. Daniels was able to frighten away the person and the LAPD quickly responded. They are both well. Mr. Daniels thanks all his fans for their concern.”

As of yet, no description of the suspect has been made public. What is known, besides Daniel’s act of heroism, is that the intruder forced open a back door of the couple’s San Fernando Valley home in Southern California just shy of 9:30 p.m., information that has been confirmed by the Los Angeles Police Department. To scare away the intruder, Daniels reacted quickly, responding by turning on the home lights.

William Daniels played character Mr. Feeny, a teacher and principal at fictional John Adams High School in the television show Boy Meets World from the year 1993 until the year 2003. Besides his role on that particular television series, Daniels has also played notable off-camera performances, such as the voice of KITT in the voice-activated 1982 Pontiac Trans Am during the NBC series Knight Rider.