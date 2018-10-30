Olivia Culpo Accused Of Being A ‘Workaholic’ Amid Danny Amendola Drama, Per ‘Us Weekly’

Olivia Culpo and boyfriend Danny Amendola may be heading for a split. The couple are seemingly on the rocks after the football player was spotted getting familiar with Miami sports reporter, Bianca Peters, this week.

According to an October 30 report by Us Weekly, Olivia Culpo and Danny Amendola have struggled in the past. They have already had one breakup this year after parting ways back in March, but reconciled after reuniting at the wedding of a mutual friend over the summer.

Sources are now telling the magazine that Culpo’s busy schedule and frequent work commitments have been hurting the couple’s romance, and that they pair might not be well suited for each other.

“They barely hang out anymore, especially during the football season. It’s hard because they are both traveling. Olivia is all about the celebrity culture. It’s her life. Danny is all about sports and football. It’s not the greatest match,” an insider dished, adding that the former Miss Universe is a “workaholic” who is “always traveling.”

As for Amendola’s shocking photos with Peters, the source went on to reveal that the the pair had only met the night before they were photographed getting flirty on the beach — and that they were only together because of mutual friends.

“Bianca and Danny had met the night before through mutual friends. All their friends met up at the beach on Saturday [October 27]. Bianca has no plans to hang out with Danny again. It was just a Saturday at the beach. I don’t think they hooked up,” the insider added.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Olivia Culpo was in Australia — shooting photos for the upcoming edition of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue — when the photos of Danny Amendola and Bianca Peters surfaced online.

The model hasn’t addressed the photographs, but simply tweeted “Wow” after they were released. Sources tell E! Online that Culpo is very disappointed by the photos, but also that Amendola had assured her that nothing happened between he and Peters during the time thatthey spent together. Amendola claims to be extremely happy in his relationship with Olivia.

However, the couple’s relationship status is reportedly “up in the air” following the scandal, and it looks like there could possibly be another split in their future if Olivia Culpo and Danny Amendola can’t figure out a way to work through their current relationship issues.

Culpo can be seen in the upcoming Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue when it’s released in 2019.