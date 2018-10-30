Krystal Nielson Flaunts Toned Figure In Latest Fitness Update

Bachelor in Paradise star Krystal Nielson is all about wellness and fitness — and she works hard to inspire her followers on social media to follow her lead. “Coach Krystal” just posted a new update to Instagram concerning her ongoing fitness efforts, and her fans think that she looks amazing.

Krystal Nielson and her fiance, Chris Randone, make an unbeatable pair when it comes to living the good life. They fell in love, and got engaged, during Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise — and they seem to be very well-suited for one another. Both Krystal and Chris regularly share food and fitness tips via their Instagram pages, and lately they are showing their fans that they follow their own advice.

Nielson has regularly posted weekly updates for her fans as she works on fine-tuning her physique, and her followers are always inspired by the effort. Krystal has almost 500,000 people following her page, and she’s been building a strong group dedicated to her new “Total Body Guide” plan.

In her latest Instagram Story, Krystal came out wearing a sports bra and short workout shorts to do her weekly weigh-in on camera. Nielson has been very open with her followers about both her weight and her body fat percentage. She and Randone have been focusing on being fit, healthy, and well — not simply on getting the smallest possible number on the scale.

Krystal’s definitely proud of all of the hard work that she’s put into her ongoing fitness journey — and she’s got the abs to show for it. The Bachelor in Paradise star loves to strike a pose and to flex her muscles, and her fiance clearly loves it too. Chris has shared a lot on his Instagram account in recent weeks about his own fitness journey, opening up about being significantly overweight in his younger days.

Ever since going public with their engagement, Chris and Krystal seem to be doing great as a couple. As the Inquisitr recently shared, they just signed paperwork on what will be their first home together. Chris is officially relocating to San Diego from Florida.

Nielson and Randone been busy shopping for furniture together, and are preparing for their exciting move — but it doesn’t look as if wedding planning has started quite yet. The Bachelor in Paradise stars say that they are absolutely going to get married, but also that they aren’t rushing into it. Based on how things seem to be going so far, however, it seems likely that nuptials will be happening at some point.

Are Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone destined to be together? Will they eventually tie the knot? The Bachelor in Paradise stars seem happier and healthier than ever. Based on their latest social media updates, falling in love with one another seems to be prompting them both to work all the harder on their fitness goals.