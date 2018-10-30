‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Tuesday: Phyllis Makes A Stunning Announcement

The Young and the Restless recap for Tuesday, October 30 brings chaos and family time to Genoa City as residents get ready for Halloween festivities.

Jack (Peter Bergman) tried to rally the family at breakfast after Ashley’s (Eileen Davidson) departure. After some disagreement, they all ended up toasting to “Team Abbott” and got ready for the day ahead.

At Jabot a newly redheaded Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) revealed to Traci (Beth Maitland), Lauren (Tracey Bregman), Jack, and Billy (Jason Thompson) that she is the best choice to be the new CEO at Jabot. Not surprisingly, Jack and Billy both felt that Phyllis had no chance of taking over the position at the company. However, Summer and Jack noted that it’s unwise to ever count Phyllis out of anything.

Later at the Abbott mansion, Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Traci became team Phyllis for Jabot CEO. After all, family fighting over the position got them into this mess, so perhaps it’s time for somebody outside of the family to take a stab at it — although, Phyllis is hardly entirely outside of the Abbott family given her marriage to Jack and her recent relationship with Billy.

Meanwhile, Nick (Joshua Morrow), Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind), and Christian stopped by the Genoa City Police Department. Shocked, Sharon (Sharon Case) informed Nick to call first. Then, Faith asked Sharon to go to the pumpkin patch with them, and Sharon agreed. Sharon also texted Mariah (Camryn Grimes) to invite her and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks), and it was one big happy family complete with pictures. Mariah warned Sharon about Nick putting on too much pressure. Tessa also worried about the person following Mariah.

Kyle (Michael Mealor), however, was unhappy, and he finally got a chance to confront Lola (Sasha Calle) over not returning his texts and calls. Lola told Kyle she wanted somebody who was available, and Kyle insisted he was. Eventually, she teased him with the possibility of responding to his next text.

Finally, at Newman Enterprises, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) felt encouraged that they hadn’t heard from the blackmailer. Then Nikki received word that a pipe under Katherine’s sculpture ruptured, which meant that J.T.’s body was at risk of being discovered during the repair work.

Later Sharon and Phyllis joined Nikki and Victoria at Newman, and they tried to figure out what to do about their latest J.T. problem. Eventually, they decided at Phyllis’s urging to dig up the body before somebody discovered it.