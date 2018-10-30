Ben & Jerry’s Introduces Anti-Donald Trump Ice Cream Flavor — ‘Pecan Resist’

Ben & Jerry’s announced on Tuesday that it is launching a new ice cream flavor in an effort to promote activism in the United States — and to challenge the current administration, USA Today is reporting.

The Limited Batch flavor, Pecan Resist, consists of chocolate ice cream with white and dark fudge chunks, pecans, walnuts, and fudge-covered almonds. The flavor is part of the company’s campaign to “lick injustice and champion those fighting to create a more just and equitable nation for us all,” it said, according to the report. The political flavor, Pecan Resist, was previously called New York Super Fudge Chunk.

“The company cannot be silent in the face of President Trump’s policies that attack and attempt to roll back decades of progress on racial and gender equity, climate change, LGBTQ rights and refugee and immigrant rights – all issues that have been at the core of the company’s social mission for 40 years,” the ice-cream maker said in a statement. The statement was delivered in the National Press Club’s First Amendment Room in Washington, D.C.

As part of its effort to promote political activism in the country, Ben & Jerry’s is donating $25,000 to four organizations working on behalf of people of color, environmental justice, indigenous rights, and women – Color Of Change, Honor the Earth, Women’s March, and Neta.

In the description of the ice cream on its official website, Ben & Jerry’s write that “Together, Pecan Resist!” and added that “together, we can build a more just and equitable tomorrow.”

“We can peacefully resist the Trump administration’s regressive and discriminatory policies and build a future that values inclusivity, equality, and justice for people of color, women, the LGBTQ community, refugees, and immigrants,” the description continues.

This is far from being the first time that Ben & Jerry’s, a Unilever company since 2000, has used its products to promote its social justice agenda. In 2009, for example, the ice-cream maker rebranded its Chubby Hubby flavor to became Hubby Hubby — in celebration of same-sex marriage in Vermont. In 2016, its Chocolate Fudge Brownie was temporarily renamed Food Fight Fudge Brownie to show support for GMO labeling. Also in 2016, its EmpowerMint was used to promote voting rights, the company said, as reported by USA Today.

In another, less political controversy, the South Burlington based company is promoting a pronunciation of “pecan” that’s really only popular along stretches of the East Coast — from Maine to South Carolina: “PEE-can,” Bloomberg noted.

Ben and Jerry’s CEO Matthew McCarthy said that the company didn’t put that much thought into the name — and that he is fine with either pronunciation.

“If people want to call it ‘Puh-KAHN Resist,’ I’m totally cool with that,” McCarthy said. “This is one that comes more from the heart and the DNA of this business.”