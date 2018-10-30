‘Riverdale’ Stars KJ Apa And Charles Melton Celebrate Halloween As ‘The Pussycats’ In Skintight Bodysuits

Co-star Camila Mendes shared a snap of the boys in costume to her Instagram Story.

KJ Apa and Charles Melton — who star as Archie Andrews and Reggie Mantle, respectively, on The CW’s hit show Riverdale — didn’t have to look far from their own television show to find inspiration for their Halloween costumes this year.

In a photo shared to her Instagram Story, co-star Camilla Mendes, whose character Veronica Lodge dates Apa’s character on the show — and who is reportedly dating Melton in real life — gave her 12.7 million followers a full body look at the boys in their “Josie and the Pussycats” costumes.

The shot shows KJ and Charles embracing in a sultry pose, both wearing full-length skin-tight leopard print bodysuits, complete with a tail. Both men are accessorized with thick black chokers that have red hearts dangling from them, resembling collars. Melton took his look even further with a pair of cat ears, similar to the ones which Josie frequently wears in Riverdale, and a set of whiskers drawn on his face.

Apa shared a second shot of himself in costume to his 11.3 million followers on his own Instagram account, in which he can be seen smiling at the camera with personal trainer Adrian Gaskin. Within two days of being posted, the photo amassed over 2 million likes — proving the exotic costume to have been a huge hit.

KJ and Charles weren’t the only Riverdale cast members inspired by their own hit TV show when putting together costumes for Halloween. Cast member Ashleigh Murray, who portrays Josie of “Josie and the Pussycats” in the show, seemed to be dressed as “Southside Serpent” biker gang member Toni — a character the show introduced in its second season.

Murray dressed in an all-black mesh ensemble, and accessorized with several silver pieces of jewelry. She completed the look by rocking what many believed to be Toni’s iconic pink hair, though according to the hashtag in the caption of a photo posted to her Instagram account, Murray claims that she was actually dressed as a witch.

In another photo posted to her Instagram account, Camila Mendes showed fans her “couple costume” with Lili Reinhart, who stars as Betty Cooper in The CW show. Mendes and Reinhart are best friends on and off set, which may have inspired them to dress as another famous BFF duo — Napoleon and Pedro from Napoleon Dynamite.

In the photo, the actresses recreated the scene from the movie when Pedro and Napoleon prepare for Pedro’s run for the position of class president. Mendes dressed as Pedro, sporting a mustache and wearing an elaborate belt buckle and bolo tie. Reinhart mimicked Napoleon by curling her hair and wearing round, silver glasses. She also donned the iconic “Vote for Pedro” t-shirt.

“Vote for me, and all your wildest dreams will come true,” Mendes captioned the photo, quoting a popular line from the 2004 comedy.

Riverdale is currently in its third season, and airs on Wednesdays on The CW at 8 p.m. EST.