Actor James Cromwell Says ‘There Will Be Blood In The Streets’ If Republicans Remain In Control

During an interview with Variety at the fourth annual Carney Awards where he was recently honored, Oscar-nominated actor James Cromwell said that the United States could see a full-blown revolution under President Donald Trump if Republicans remain in control of the country.

The American Horror Story actor said he worries that blood will be shed if the precarious condition of American politics continues to deteriorate. Cromwell, who is also a political activist, urged his fans to prevent the Trump administration from “polarizing” the country even further when they vote in the upcoming midterm elections on Nov. 6.

“This is nascent fascism. We always had a turnkey, totalitarian state — all we needed was an excuse, and all the institutions were in place to turn this into pure fascism,” Cromwell told Variety on Sunday night. “If we don’t stop [President Trump] now, then we will have a revolution for real. Then there will be blood in the streets.”

The Babe actor, who shared his thoughts about the current political climate on the red carpet at the Eli and Edythe Broad Stage in Santa Monica, California, further emphasized the sentiment during his acceptance speech in which he warned the country is headed toward the possibility of a violent revolution, the Variety report noted.

This is it folks! Two years of frustration, fear, and fighting comes down to this. VOTE. Our future depends on it. Buy this shirt to help @CourageCampaign help take back Congress from Trump Republicans. #CaliforniaCountshttps://t.co/AVT0rTtqJF pic.twitter.com/oMuXqqYToP — James Cromwell ???? (@jamesocromwell) October 29, 2018

“We’re living in very curious times, and something is coming up which is desperately important to this country and to this planet, and that is an election, in which hopefully in some measure we are going to take back our democracy,” he said. “We will have a government that represents us and not the donor class. We will cut through the corruption, [and] we won’t have to do what comes next, which is either a non-violent revolution or a violent one, because this has got to end.”

Cromwell is famous for his acting roles in films such as The Green Mile, Big Hero 6, and the beloved Babe, for which he received an Oscar nomination in the Best Supporting Actor category, and popular TV series including Boardwalk Empire and American Horror Story: Asylum.

In addition to his acting career, Cromwell is also known for his work with non-profit organizations, most notably the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals. In more than one occasion, Cromwell was arrested for participating and planning peaceful protests at controversial places like SeaWorld, where he was arrested in July 2017 for protesting the treatment of orcas, and a nuclear power plant in New York, where he was arrested in 2015.