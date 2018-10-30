Kim Kardashian Asks Fans To Pray For Photographer Friend Marcus Hyde After He’s Seriously Injured In Car Crash

Kim Kardashian is speaking out about her photographer and good friend Marcus Hyde after he was injured in a serious car accident on Monday morning.

According to an October 30 report by People Magazine, Kim Kardashian took to social media on Tuesday to share her love and prayers for Marcus Hyde, whom she has been working on a book with, and asked her fans to also say a prayer for the photographer.

“I’m trying to find the perfect picture but I don’t want to share them. We were saving these for our book,” she wrote. “Angels are surrounding you. I’m praying so hard for you. Please be ok. Please come back,” Kardashian posted on Twitter, along with a photo of Hyde walking on the beach with his back turned toward the camera. “Please pray for my friend,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned the post.

Marcus has served as Kim and Kanye’s personal photographer many times. He often accompanies them on trips in order to get snapshots of the famous couple and their family. He has also photographed singer Ariana Grande in recent months. His reps have not spoken out about the accident yet, but he’s said to be seriously injured.

According to TMZ, Marcus Hyde suffered a critical head injury in the crash, which took place on Monday morning. The photographer is said to have lost control of the vehicle he was driving in Malibu and went over an embankment, falling nearly 200 feet down from the road.

The outlet claims that Marcus suffered seizures following the crash and was airlifted to Ronald Regan UCLA Medical Center. A female passenger was also in the car, a Mercedes AMG CLS, at the time of the accident. The unnamed woman was reportedly hospitalized following the crash.

Hyde is described as a “gearhead” who often schedules night drives with high-end vehicles on Sunday nights.

Per Newsweek, Marcus Hyde has worked with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West many times. However, he’s also done work with other big-name stars including Snoop Dogg, Chance the Rapper, and more. In June, Marcus shot the Yeezy Season 6 campaign with Kim and Kanye.

Hyde’s condition is currently unknown, and Kim Kardashian has not revealed whether or not she plans to visit her friend in the hospital. However, it seems clear that she is worried about Marcus, and continues to keep him in her thoughts and prayers as he fights to recover.