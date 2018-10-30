Kylie Surprises Kris Jenner For Her Birthday With 250K Ferrari

Momager Kris Jenner’s birthday isn’t until next week, but she got a seriously spendy surprise from daughter Kylie on Monday. The makeup mogul gave her mom a bright red Ferrari that clocks in at over $250,000. Jenner posted a video of her very excited mom as she climbed into the “dream” car, exclaiming “oh my God” over and over, according to People.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians manager turns 63 on November 5, but her daughter couldn’t wait to give the extravagant gift to her mom, saying that she bought it a month ago and was finally gifting it. Jenner posted to her Instagram story, documenting the entire event.

“I’m on my way to my mom’s house to surprise her with her birthday gift. I’ve had this for the last month and I’m so excited to finally be giving it to her,” she said. “It’s a little dark outside so I hope that you could see it good.”

When she arrives, mom is beyond excited at seeing the car, which Jenner says is her mom’s “dream car.”

“Are you kidding me?” Jenner says. “That’s from you?”

After examining and hugging the car in a star-print onesie, she noted that she wasn’t really dressed for the occasion.

“I would have dressed cuter.”

Jenner then climbs into the car but isn’t sure how to work the 488 Gran Turismo Berlinetta Ferrari.

“What’s going on? I don’t even know what to do. How do you even start it?” she asked as she climbed into the driver’s seat.

Boyfriend 37-year-old Corey Gamble came to the rescue, showing Jenner how to work the car.

The “self-made billionaire” posted Jenner’s excited reaction to Instagram, captioning the post, “488 For The Queen.”

Fans know that the KarJenner clan love to give each other cars. Kylie Jenner received a 482 Italia Ferrari from then-boyfriend Tyga when she turned 18-years-old and a Mercedes Maybach from him for her 19th birthday. She paid him back with a Bentley Bentayga after his own Ferrari was repossessed.

Kris Jenner got a white 1950 Ford Thunderbird in 2016 from her kids. Earlier this year, Kanye West gifted wife 37-year-old Kim Kardashian West a neon green Mercedes G-Wagon, which Kardashian West called the “truck of her dreams.”

Not to be outdone after seeing Kylie Jenner’s gift to her mother, Khloe Kardashian commented on the Instagram post, saying that she would give her mom her gift later, tagging the post with “#ChessMateKylie.”