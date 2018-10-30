Nicole Kidman Announces Her Daughters Will Appear On ‘Big Little Lies’ Next Season

It’s an exciting time in Nicole Kidman’s life.

As fans of the Oscar winner know, Kidman has already earned raved reviews for her role Celeste Wright in the hit HBO series Big Little Lies. In fact, Kidman even earned an Emmy last year for her role in the new HBO show. And due to the popularity of BLL, HBO is bringing it back a for a second season and fans could not be more excited.

But Kidman isn’t the only member of her family who will appear on the show this year. According to People, her daughters will make a cameo in the show this upcoming season. Kidman recently sat down with Ellen DeGeneres and shared that her two daughters, 10-year-old Sunday Rose and 7-year-old Faith Margaret will make somewhat of an appearance.

“They were in as extras in Big Little Lies, which I’ve never told anyone, and I’m not being a big mouth.”

The actress then hilariously revealed to Ellen that they would love to be on her show as well. Of course, DeGeneres asked Kidman why they couldn’t be on the show with their mom and her response was plain and simple: “Because!” the notoriously private actress said.

And when she was not busy talking about her daughters, Kidman was gushing over her Big Little Lies co-stars who includes Zoe Kravitz, Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, and Meryl Streep.

“I think all of us being together was so beautiful. We’ve now worked together well over a couple of years and so the bonds between all of us is just deeper and stronger and richer. I miss them. And then to have brought Meryl into that equation, I mean, we would go out all the time!”

“We talk, we help each other. It’s just a very strong connection and that’s rare, you know,” she continued. “That you get that amount of time, particularly screen time together, and then personal time together.”

And Kidman’s fans clearly loved Nicole’s appearance on the Ellen Show. Yesterday, the 51-year-old posted a photo of herself backstage at the show on her Instagram page. In the image, Kidman is standing in front of a photo of herself, Ellen, and Giada de Laurentiis on a previous episode of the show. In the snapshot, Kidman is wearing a beautiful green dress while she wears her short tresses down and slightly curled.

The image has earned Nicole a lot of attention from her 2 million plus Instagram followers with over 106,000 likes in addition to 800 comments and growing. Of course, many fans confessed that they cannot wait for the upcoming season of Big Little Lies while countless others gushed over how beautiful she is.

Season 2 of Big Little Lies is expected to air sometime in 2019.