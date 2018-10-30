Mariah Carey Wows In Mermaid Halloween Costume

It’s the day before Halloween, and singer Mariah Carey took to Instagram to show off a stunning image of herself in a mermaid costume.

The Voice guest coach took to the popular social media platform to post a throwback picture of herself from Halloween past. According to Pop Sugar, the “Touch My Body” singer wore the fun costume in 2003 at The Collection in London during a party celebrating the day for trick-or-treating.

Carey explained that the fishy costume is one of her favorites. However, she didn’t give much of a hint into what she plans to go as this year for the spooky holiday.

In the image, the singer’s wavy locks cascade over her shoulders, and they’re held back by a lovely flower. The expected clamshells cover her breasts, and then a two-toned skirt with a thigh-high slit served as the costume’s tail and showed off her taut midsection. Carey accented the look with body glitter and bright eye makeup. Her lips were painted a neutral color, and she wore a huge smile.

The icon’s 7.3 million followers reacted positively to her fun share. Within minutes, nearly 38,000 people took a moment to “like” Carey’s post and hundreds dropped a comment.

Fans wanted a glimpse of this year’s costume, but for now, they have to wait. One wrote, “MermaidRiah is my fave! Now show us a peek at your costume fabric lol so we can guess.”

Several people agreed with Carey about the greatness of the costume. Another follower replied, “That’s my favorite costume of yours too Mimi! #Slay #QueenOfHolloweenCostume.”

According to the singer’s Instagram story, she and her twins, 7-year-old Moroccan and Monroe, are in Tokyo, Japan, and she treated her little ones to a special room all decked out in Halloween decorations, including mylar balloons, pumpkins, and cutouts of bats and cats and jack o lanterns on the bed. Both children were jumping in excitement as they took in all the drama of the decor.

Even with all the Halloween happiness, the singer did not give even a tiny hint about her costume plans for tomorrow’s big day.

The Daily Mail reported that last night Carey was moved to tears on The Voice, which she joined to help mentor singers during the Knockout Round. The leaky eyes came after MaKenzie Thomas, 20, sang “How Deep Is Your Love” by the Bee Gees during the rehearsals.

As for her appearance on the American Idol rival, Carey said, “I wanted to be an advisor on The Voice because I didn’t have shows like this with mentors and I think this is such a good opportunity for new artists, it really is.”