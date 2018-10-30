Kourtney Kardashian Displays Toned Arms During Outing With Her Children

Kourtney Kardashian is a busy mother of three. The reality star is seemingly always on the go and is often spotted in L.A. spending time with her children.

According to an October 30 report by Daily Mail, Monday was no different for Kourtney Kardashian, as she had her hands full while visiting Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf with her two youngest children, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was photographed carrying multiple beverages as she left the establishment in L.A. this week. Kourt wore a pair of gray sweatpants, and a black tank top, which showcased her toned arms and tanned skin.

Kardashian wore no makeup and had her shoulder-length, dark hair parted to the side and styled in a messy, but straight look. The reality star completed her look with a pair of diamond studded earrings and dark, trendy sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Penelope wore a dark blue polo shirt as she carried a tray of drinks and her hair styled in loose waves. Her little brother Reign had his long hair pulled back into a ponytail and donned a white T-shirt for the outing. Kourtney’s oldest son Mason, 8, was not in attendance for the drink run.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian has a lot on her plate at the moment. In addition to raising her three children and co-parenting with their father Scott Disick, she is also trying to find Mr. Right.

Kardashian and Disick split back in 2015 after nearly 10 years together. The couple then both moved on to new relationships as Scott began dating model Sofia Richie, and Kourtney started dating Younes Bendjima.

However, Kourtney and Younes’ relationship fizzled out after nearly two years together. Kardashian allegedly pulled the plug on the romance back in early August. However, Bendjima’s not taking no for an answer, and he’s reportedly been calling and texting his former girlfriend nonstop.

“Kourtney is having a hard time shaking off Younes. He just won’t take no for an answer and she’s sick of it. When they first split, she tried to keep things civil, but Younes’ ego was badly bruised and he’s missing the lifestyle she used to provide,” an insider told Radar Online.

“He calls her multiple times a day and texts late at night, even though they’re on different continents now [that he’s moved to Paris.] She’s done with the nicey-nice approach and told him to beat it and stop calling,” the source added.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian’s life when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E! network.