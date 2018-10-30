WWE Rumors: Another Huge Name Pulled Out Of ‘Crown Jewel,’ Possible Main Event Change Per ‘PW Insider’

One main event superstar is out and it looks like another won't be working 'Crown Jewel.'

Last night on Monday Night Raw, John Cena was officially replaced in the WWE World Cup tournament and will not be a part of Crown Jewel. As reported by Inquisitr, he was written out in a simple fashion, but he did not want to travel and work the event in Saudi Arabia. He isn’t the only one who felt uncomfortable about heading over, though, and rumor now has it that another main event star is out.

According to PW Insider, Daniel Bryan will not be traveling to Saudi Arabia at all and will therefore not be working Crown Jewel. He is scheduled to face off against AJ Styles for the WWE Championship, but that match will likely be written out on tonight’s episode of SmackDown Live.

The report states that even though WWE has taken out new Crown Jewel advertisements showing Styles vs. Bryan, the match isn’t happening. There were even plans for WWE to not send Styles to Saudi Arabia and have the WWE Championship Match taped at the Performance Center in Orlando, but that was scratched.

While the final decision has not been made on what they will do with the pay-per-view card, it’s possible Styles vs. Bryan could take place on SmackDown Live. That would end the feud and allow Styles to move into another program and possible match in Saudi Arabia.

The official website of WWE is advertising a confrontation between Styles and Bryan on SmackDown Live, and that could be the way this whole thing is fixed up. Again, WWE has not yet confirmed that Daniel Bryan is off of the Crown Jewel card, but it certainly appears as if that is the way things are heading.

John Cena was officially removed from the card on Monday Night Raw, and he was replaced in the WWE World Cup by Bobby Lashley. Along with the loss of Bryan, it appears as if the company was also looking at possibly changing the main event match for Crown Jewel.

Last week, the match was already turned from a Triple Threat Match to a singles bout. That was due to Roman Reigns’ announcement of his leukemia returning, and it turned the main event into Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman for the vacant WWE Universal Championship.

Wrestling Inc. is reporting that a pitch was made last week to turn the WWE Universal Title Match back into a Triple Threat. Due to the storyline between Strowman and Drew McIntyre in recent weeks, there was the idea of putting the “Chosen One” into the main event match as well.

After this week’s Raw, that change was not made, but there are still a few days until Crown Jewel takes place on Friday. The event in Saudi Arabia has already seen its main event changed once, John Cena pulled off the card, and Daniel Bryan is about to follow him out of his match, too. WWE insisted that the pay-per-view will carry on as scheduled even if that means altering a great deal of the card before it takes place.