Kate Middleton And Prince William Don Casual Attire To Coach Core Event

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited Coach Core Essex on Tuesday.

Kate Middleton and Prince William traveled to Essex, England, to visit Coach Core Essex together on Tuesday, both choosing to dress casual for the event, Harper’s Bazaar reported.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked chic in an almost entirely black ensemble, wearing a long-sleeved turtleneck, skinny jeans, and a pair of Aquatalia low-heeled ankle boots. The outfit was accented by a grey, glen plaid blazer, which Harper’s Bazaar said many “royal watchers” believe is a two-button style from Smythe.

Her husband Prince William stepped out in a blue half-zip pullover sweater styled over a blue button-down, blue pants, and brown shoes.

Their outfits are quite the opposite of the last time the duke and duchess were seen, which was last week for a state dinner at Buckingham Palace. At the event, Kate donned an ice blue Alexander McQueen sleeveless gown and a grand set of royal jewels, including Queen Alexandra’s wedding necklace and the Lover’s Knot tiara, which was a favorite of Princess Diana.

Coach Core is an organization that, according to its official website, promotes sports apprenticeship for young adults that are not in education or employment, developing “the talents of young people” and providing them with “a range of skills for sport, work and life.” It was created in 2012 after the London Olympics and is a part of the Royal Foundation.

The Duke and #DuchessofCambridge have arrived at Basildon Sporting Village to visit @WeAreCoachCore Essex pic.twitter.com/mqnHDE8a75 — Danielle Stacey (@daniellestacey1) October 30, 2018

Upon their arrival at Basildon Sporting Village, Harper’s Bazaar said the royal couple was met by a “small crowd of well-wishers,” including several small children.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have arrived at Basildon sporting village and took time to say hello to children and people who’d gathered to greet them #HeartNews pic.twitter.com/K8KTRzqsDO — Essex News (@HeartEssexNews) October 30, 2018

Kate shook hands with a group of children who “seemed ecstatic to meet her,” warmly greeting one small boy and saying, “very nice to meet you, what’s your name?” She also received a hug from one of the young girls.

William shook hands with a little girl as well who seemed not to want to give him up, and noted how warm her hands were.

Inside, both the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge participated in activities with the children, with Kate even partaking in a game of tennis.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge join in with tennis and indoor athletics @WeAreCoachCore coaching sessions. pic.twitter.com/8nNm4D9BzL — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 30, 2018

They were also able to meet with young apprentices in the program, as Kensington Palace previously announced on Twitter, “how the scheme in Essex is engaging a diverse local community with sport.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive at @WeAreCoachCore in Essex. The apprenticeship programme helps young people who are not in education, employment or training to build a career in sports coaching. pic.twitter.com/JHEN3SM8Uy — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 30, 2018

At the conclusion of their visit, the duchess was given a bouquet of flowers from a small girl named Sophie Mitchell.

At the end of the visit to @WeAreCoachCore in Essex, The Duchess of Cambridge received a posy from Sophie Mitchell. pic.twitter.com/wEYaYPtpvq — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 30, 2018

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are also involved with Coach Core. On September 24, the royal couple attended the Coach Core Awards, where Harper’s Bazaar reported the Duchess of Sussex wore her “signature trousered look” with an asymmetrical Oscar de la Renta top for the visit.