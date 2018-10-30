Hillary Clinton Says ‘Our Democracy Is In Crisis,’ Urges Citizens To Volunteer For Midterms

"We as citizens have the chance to pull it back from the brink."

Hillary Clinton said on Tuesday that she believes democracy in the United States “is in crisis,” urging voters to not just hit the polls, but to volunteer in order to turn things around. Clinton posted on Twitter that voters should do everything they can to win, adding to a weeks-long campaign aimed at pushing people to register and vote in their states.

Clinton has been in the news this week after sending mixed messages on the Recode Decode podcast about whether or not she would run for president again. Clinton said that she would like to president, but said that she had no plans beyond getting through the November 6 elections.

“I think, hopefully, when we have a Democrat in the Oval Office in January of 2021, there’s going to be so much work to be done,” she said on the podcast. “The work would be work that I feel very well prepared for, having been at the Senate for eight years, having been a diplomat in the State Department, and it’s just going to be a lot of heavy lifting.”

Clinton’s comments fired up supporters and critics alike, all speculating whether the politician was leaving the door open for a presidential run in the future.

Podcast host Kara Swisher told audiences to “simmer down,” explaining that Clinton was basically saying that she would have liked to have been president, not that she had plans to run again in the future.

Nonetheless, President Donald Trump weighed in on the news, saying he would like to run against Clinton again, noting that he felt he did a “very good job” in the 2016 campaign and Clinton was a “lousy candidate.”

For now, it’s clear that Clinton is focused on getting voters out for the 2018 mid-terms.

“Our democracy is in crisis. In just one week, we as citizens have the chance to pull it back from the brink. Let’s wake up on November 7 and know that we did everything we could in this last week to win. Don’t just vote this year—volunteer,” she wrote.

Clinton has been actively endorsing candidates like Gretchen Whitmer in Michigan and Janet Mills, who is running for governor in Maine as part of a larger campaign to flip 17 governorships from red to blue.

The former Secretary of State has also been informing voters on state voting deadlines and guiding people on how to register, confirm that they are registered, and to know their rights at the polls.