‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Tripp Makes A Shocking Confession, Eve Leaves Salem

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that things are about to get very complicated for many of Salem’s couples.

According to a recent report by She Knows Soaps, Days of our Lives viewers will watch as Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) will soon make a shocking confession to his friend Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan). It seems that Tripp may tell Claire he is the person who framed Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) for the fire that nearly killed Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal).

However, this could prove to be a huge mistake for Tripp, who is trying to get Ciara to forget about Ben and focus on her relationship with him. Tripp and Ciara have grown much closer since Ben was framed for the fire. However, if Ciara finds out that Ben is innocent, she will very likely ditch Tripp and go running right back into Ben’s waiting arms.

As many Days of our Lives fans already know, Ben and Claire are in a similar boat. While Ben wants to be with Ciara, Claire is head over heels for Tripp. The duo recently teamed up in hopes of coming up with an idea that would break up Ciara and Tripp, and Claire might soon have the ammunition she needs to drop a huge bombshell on the couple’s relationship, thus freeing them up to be with her and Ben.

In the latest #DAYS, Ben visits Ciara in her dreams!https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/1oq8vlRu7L — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) October 17, 2018

Meanwhile, Ben and Ciara will get some face time together this week. The pair, who haven’t been seen together much since Ciara decided to dedicate herself to Tripp, will reconnect, and Ben will open up to her about some personal issues. This will likely bond the pair together more than they already are and strengthen the feelings they’re having for one another.

Elsewhere in Salem, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) will confess everything to his former fiance Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva). Brady will seemingly tell Eve about what happened when he was in Nashville with Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk), including the fact that the two ended up in bed together. Eve will likely be furious about Brady’s actions, and she won’t stick around to have her heart broken by him yet again.

Eve is set to leave Salem, but Kassie DePaiva won’t be gone from Days of our Lives for long. The character’s absence will be a brief one, as she’ll return in the near future, and possibly bring a shocking storyline with her when she comes home.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.