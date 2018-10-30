Maury Povich Offers To Settle Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Feud With Lie Detector Test

The ongoing feud between hip-hop artists Cardi B and Nicki Minaj has heated up to the point that talk show host Maury Povich has offered to step in and settle the dispute once and for all with a lie detector test, reports TMZ.

The feud escalated dangerously in September when a dispute during a New York Fashion Week event led to a physical altercation. At the annual Harper’s Bazaar Icons party, Cardi reportedly lunged at Nicki and even threw her shoe before security guards quickly intervened. Following the altercation, Cardi took to Instagram to post a very angry message towards Nicki.

“I’ve let a lot of sh*t slide… You’ve threatened other artists in the industry, told them if they work with me you’ll stop f**kin with them!! I addressed you once in person, I addressed you a second time in person, and every time you copped the plea!! But when you mention my child, you choose to like comments about me as a mother, make comments about my abilities to take care of daughter is when all bets are f**kin off!!”

Nicki has also fired back at the “I Like It” rapper on her talk show Queen Radio. She let loose various accusations, including one that Cardi had prevented rappers Offset and 21 Savage from doing a video for their London on the Track collaboration “No Flag.”

Why pay for a Lie Detector Test @NICKIMINAJ… when mine is FREE! I’ll get to the bottom of this! https://t.co/7Cnryu8d22 — The Maury Show (@TheMAURYShow) October 30, 2018

The most recent blowup came from Cardi where she threatened both legal action and physical violence against Nicki in an Instagram video post, reports TooFab. Nicki responded on Twitter with various insults, accusing Cardi of not writing her own raps and challenging her to take a lie detector test to prove who is telling the truth.

“I’ll pay you to take a lie detector test about every claim I made on # QueenRadio. You won’t. I must admit you’re a convincing liar. You looked me dead in my face & said you told ya man not to do the “no flags” video cuz I was dissing you. London on da Track got the same call.”

The host of The Maury Show, Maury Povich, responded to Nicki’s challenge for Cardi to take a lie detector test by offering to provide the lie detector service himself.

“Why pay for a Lie Detector Test @NICKIMINAJ… when mine is FREE! I’ll get to the bottom of this!”

Nicki told Maury that she was “ready” to get started on the lie detector test but there is still no word from Cardi about whether or not she’ll take Nicki up on her challenge.