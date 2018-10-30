‘Sister Wives’ Split Tearing Family Apart, Per ‘Radar’

The stars of TLC’s Sister Wives are dealing with a big split in their polygamist clan as per a new report by Radar Online. Kody Brown and wife Meri, Robyn, Christine, and Janelle are dealing with a problem that could tear the very fabric of their clan apart.

Allegedly, Meri Brown Kody’s first wife, whom he divorced when he married his youngest and fourth wife Robyn, has distanced herself from the family so much that she doesn’t even follow the other wives on social media.

Meri Brown has allegedly had a troubled relationship with her three sister wives for several years, ever since she fell victim to a catfishing scheme and fell for a woman who portrayed herself as a man online.

During that dark period of Meri Brown’s life, she was dealing with empty nest syndrome as her daughter Mariah had left for college. As the only wife with one child, she was in a different part of her life than her sister wives, some of whom had younger children and infants.

She had revealed on several episodes of the hit TLC series that she felt adrift and alone during that period and turned to online chat rooms to find friendship.

Meri Brown allegedly never told husband Kody Brown of her online relationships.

The clan has recently made yet another big move, almost as big as the family’s rushed move to Las Vegas from Utah in 2011 after they were being investigated for polygamy.

Kody, Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn as well as their children, have moved from Las Vegas to Arizona.

Radar reported that Janelle was even the realtor on Meri’s house, but Meri strangely wasn’t following her Instagram account.

Meri noted on her personal social media site, “Honestly kind of a surreal day standing here in my empty Las Vegas bedroom. I came this weekend to finish cleaning the house so we can get it on the market so some other lucky family can create amazing memories here. It’s been a great 7-year run, Las Vegas, and now onto our next adventure!”

Meri Brown is also the owner and operator of Lizzie’s Heritage Inn in Parowan, Utah, which was a passion project for the Sister Wives star, who learned of the property’s sale in 2017. The home and its surrounding land were owned by Brown’s great-great-grandmother and her family lived there for years until the property was sold out of the family.

The Brown clan have a combined 18 children amongst them.

The move comes at an exciting time for the clan, which recently expanded once again, as another one of the Brown children tied the knot. In June of 2018, Aspyn Brown, the daughter of Kody and his third wife Christine, married Mitch Thompson. She follows in the footsteps of Janelle and Kody’s daughter Maddie Brown, who married Caleb Brush in June 2016 and Mykelti Brown, daughter of Christine and Kody, who married Antonio Padron on December 17, 2016.

A new season of Sister Wives is forthcoming on TLC.