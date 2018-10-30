Khloe Kardashian Isn’t Focused On Tristan Thompson Relationship, But It’s Not Over

The future isn’t clear for Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, but a source tells People that the reality star is rolling with the punches. Despite the fact that the couple is reportedly living on opposite sides of the country and the fact that Kardashian doesn’t seem very focused on the relationship, it seems as though things still aren’t over for the couple.

“Who knows what will happen with Khloé and Tristan, but Khloé still seems very happy and positive about the future. She doesn’t talk very much about Tristan, but she also isn’t saying that they split,” an inside source told People.

Thompson and Kardashian’s relationship hit the rocks 6 months ago when a scandal broke just days before the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star gave birth to baby True. According to rumors and social media videos, the NBA star cheated on Kardashian on several different occasions while the reality star was pregnant with their baby.

Since then, the couple has been working on their relationship, spending the summer together in the star’s Calabasas mansion. The proud parents took baby True on a small vacation and showed up around town together, affectionately hanging out.

As the basketball season started winding up, Thompson moved back to Cleveland, but Kardashian opted to stay in Los Angeles. But the cross-country separation isn’t bringing the star down.

“It doesn’t seem to bother her that she isn’t with Tristan in Cleveland,” a separate source told People. “She very much seems over Tristan.”

Kardashian recently returned from a lavish trip to Bali with her family, where Thompson was not present. She was seen on Instagram posing with baby True and appeared to be having a great trip, despite Thompson’s absence.

“After Bali, Khloe returned to LA with baby True,” the first source says. “She had the best trip. It was so fun for her to travel with her sisters and all the kids.”

When the 34-year-old got home, she was greeted by a massive silver “welcome home” balloon sign, reportedly sent by Thompson. The move sparked rumors that the couple was working on things, but their relationship appears to be as uncertain as ever, despite still being together.

While the relationship may be strained, the Good American designer still plans to join Thompson in Cleveland for a “good chunk” of the season. For now, Kardashian is reliving the pain of scandal as the episodes feature the event air on TV this week.