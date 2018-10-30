Jenna Dewan Asks Channing Tatum For Alimony In Divorce Documents

Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum have officially filed for divorce, and now the actress is asking her soon-to-be ex-husband for alimony.

According to an October 30 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum’s divorce is seemingly amicable, but they may not agree on the spousal support issue.

The magazine reveals that Dewan is seeking spousal support from Tatum, which was revealed in their divorce documents. In addition, Channing is asking that his estranged wife’s right to spousal support be terminated.

Jenna is said to be worth about $20 million, while Channing’s net worth is estimated at around $50 million.

In addition to the alimony issue, it is said that Jenna is also seeking joint legal and physical custody of her 5-year-old daughter Everly, whom she shares with Channing, as well as that her last name to be restored legally back to Dewan, dropping the Tatum.

The actress has also reportedly agreed to go to private mediation with Channing in order to hash out the details of the split, including the dividing of the couple’s assets and property that they share together.

As many fans will remember, Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum shocked Hollywood when they announced their split back in April via a joint statement that they released on social media.

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together,” their statement read.

“Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now. There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly. We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy,” the statement continued.

Since splitting, both Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan have moved on. The Magic Mike star is reportedly dating singer Jessie J, while the Step Up actress has also moved on and was spotted kissing her mysterious new boyfriend last weekend when the two attended a Halloween party together.

Neither Channing Tatum nor Jenna Dewan has spoken out about the details of their divorce since announcing their decision to end their marriage.