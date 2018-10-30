Hilary Duff Gives Birth To A Baby Girl

The actress and singer announced via Instagram that she had given birth to her new daughter.

Hilary Duff is now the mother of a baby girl, People is reporting. The actress and singer gave birth to her daughter Banks Violet Bair on Thursday, October 25. Duff has a son, 6-year-old Luca Cruz, with her ex-husband Mike Comrie. Now, Luca is a big brother to a “magic” little girl, Duff said. Duff’s boyfriend, Matthew Koma, is equally taken with the new addition and says his new daughter has him on “cloud ten.”

“We welcome a beautiful daughter, little sister, and best friend for life,” he captioned a picture he uploaded to Instagram on Monday of him, Duff, and their new baby.

“this little bit has fully stolen our hearts,” Duff said in the caption of the same picture uploaded to her Instagram.

Duff and Koma have been together since early 2017 and announced to the world this June that they were expecting a “little princess.” They found out the sex of the baby after holding a gender reveal party on Mother’s Day. She shared a video of the reveal, where cannons burst with pink smoke and confetti. She also gave fans a hint of her future daughter’s name by referring to the little one as “Baby B” on Instagram. While some thought the letter B might just be referring to Koma’s given last name, Bair, Duff revealed this was not the only reason.

“It’s unique but it’s not too weird,” she said of Banks’ name. “The name that we first thought we were gonna use is going to be her middle name, so we’re like, ‘Let’s not stress over this anymore.'”

Duff not only gave the public info on the name and gender over Instagram, but also details on her own condition and how she was feeling. Duff shared all about Banks’ movements and kicks to her bladder, as well as complained multiple times that she was “over” being pregnant and ready to hurry up and give birth. Still, Duff would not trade the experience for the world.

“Pregnancy is filled with so much emotion and some tough long days but it sure is special,” she said.

While time might have seemed to move a little slower for Duff during this pregnancy, it also came with less worry. Duff explained in a recent interview that since she had given birth once before, she was more prepared and aware of what to expect. Duff has gushed over the years about being a mother to her son Luca, and there is no doubt that she’ll adore her new daughter just as much.