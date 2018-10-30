This Is What Makes Priyanka Chopra’s Relationship To Nick Jonas Work

This is exactly what makes former Quantico star Priyanka Chopra’s relationship with singer and actor Nick Jonas work, despite their busy schedules and a union that is played out in the public eye.

People Magazine spoke to the actress at the Bumble India launch in New York City and she revealed what women should look for in “the right” man.

“Truly this is what worked for me, he has to be someone who respects you,” Chopra remarked.

“By that, I don’t mean makes coffee for you, not that. But someone who respects the hard work you put into your life. Who respects that if his work is important, so is yours,” she continued. “Or if he makes choices that are important to him, so is your opinion. That’s respect, and that’s incredible to have.”

She also explained that her relationship with Jonas works because it is “easy.”

“You give each other credit for your intelligence, you give each other the benefit of the doubt because you trust each other. There’s so much that comes out of that. I think don’t settle for less than that.”

The actress is an investor in Bumble India and is bringing not just the dating mode but also Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz to her home country. Bumble is an online dating app which requires women to make the first move.

Chopra recently celebrated her bridal shower on October 28 thrown by her two BFF’s at the Tiffany & Co. Blue Box Cafe in New York City.

It was at a Tiffany store where Jonas proposed to Chopra after closing down the business to pop the question after two months of dating.

“I’ve always had a romantic fascination with Tiffany since I was a kid,” Chopra remarked.

“It’s just so chic and classy and timeless. So somewhere I’d mentioned it to Nick that I wanted my ring to be a Tiffany ring and I think he remembered, and hence the ring and the relationship with Tiffany. It does play a very special role.”

The couple has not yet announced when they will formally tie the knot, although it has been rumored that they will make their love official sometime over the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Hindustan Times reported that the couple has narrowed down their search for a wedding location to Umaid Bhawan in Jodhpur.

During the couple’s last visit to India, where they held a blessing ceremony of their engagement for family and friends, Jonas and Chopra looked for a venue in Jodhpur. The HT noted that the couple is looking to have around 200 guests, many which will include some of their closest friends and family members.