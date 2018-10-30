Kim Kardashian Flaunts Busty Chest In Tight-Fitting White Gown

Reality television personality Kim Kardashian took to Instagram on Monday to post a throwback photo to the Tiffany & Co. Celebrates 2018 Tiffany Blue Book Collection event she attended earlier this month.

In the photo, she’s dressed in an elegant white, low-cut gown that shows off her busty chest. The curve-hugging dress includes triangular cutouts at the waist that highlight her flat belly and flawless skin. She paired the dress with a silver choker necklace and several diamond rings while her long, dark hair flows loose and curly down her back. Her eyes are lined with dark makeup and her plump lips shimmer with pink gloss.

The businesswoman captioned the snap, “I loved my glam this night. @makeupbymario @michaelsilvahair @tombachik.” Her fans loved the photo, leaving over 600,000 likes in just an hour of it being posted and complimenting her on her gorgeous looks and flawless figure. Followers left comments calling her “divinely perfect” and “glamorous.”

One fan commented, “Love this look on you!,” while another wrote, “Yes precisely starring the glamourous Kim Kardashian. *Armenian beauty and curves at its finest.*”

On Tuesday, NME reported that singer Jon Bon Jovi lashed out at the mother-of-three, accusing her of only reaching fame because of the sex tape she made in 2003 with then-boyfriend Ray J that was later leaked to the public.

The frontman of the band ranted in an interview with Australia’s Sunday Project.

“I think it’s horrific that we live in that world. I can tell you I’ve never given 60 seconds of my life every to one of those Housewives of Blah Blah and Kardashians. I don’t know their names, I’ve never watched 60 seconds of the show, it’s not for me…What’s gonna be in your autobiography? I made a porno and guess what, I got famous? F**k, sorry I’ll pass.”

In the past, Kim has received similar criticism about her rise to fame. In 2012, she responded to the claims that the sex tape was the only reason people knew who she was, writes NME.

“You know, I think that’s how I was definitely introduced to the world. It was a negative way, so I felt like I really had to work 10 times harder to get people to see the real me.”

On this week’s episode of the E! reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim revealed that her husband, rapper Kanye West, has pressured her to expand their family, per the Inquisitr. The couple has three children, North, 5, Saint, 2, and Chicago, 9 months.

According to Kim, the rapper wants to have seven children.

“Kanye wants to have more, though. He’s been harassing me. He wants, like, seven. He’s, like, stuck on seven.”

However, despite Kanye’s insistence, Kim affirms that having more kids is not currently in her plans.