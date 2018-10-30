Khloe Kardashian Glows On The Beach In Bali With Baby True

Khloe Kardashian took to social media on Tuesday morning to share a stunning photo of herself and her daughter True Thompson.

In the photo, which was posted to Khloe Kardashian’s Instagram account, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her baby girl True are seen standing on a beautiful beach during their recent vacation to Bali.

Khloe is glowing in the sweet snapshot. The new mom is seen wearing a pair of dark blue track pants, black slides, and a black Dior sleeveless shirt. She wears a no-makeup look and has her long, blonde hair pulled halfway up on top of her head.

Kardashian holds her daughter on her hip in the photo, as True is seen wearing a baby pink top. The mother and daughter both look lovingly at the camera as they stand on the beach in front of a stunning sunset over the ocean.

In the caption, Khloe reveals that she had a truly magical time in Bali, revealing that while there, she saw the most beautiful sunsets ever and that she is so thankful to have been able to take baby True there and create new memories.

However, Khloe’s baby daddy Tristan Thompson was not able to attend due to the fact that the new NBA season has started and he’s busy playing with his team, the Cleveland Cavaliers.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Tristan Thompson may not have been invited to join the family on vacation even if he could have. He and Khloe Kardashian have been on the rocks for months following his shocking cheating scandal earlier this year.

As many fans will remember, Tristan was busted cheating on Khloe back in April when photos and video of him kissing and touching other women surfaced online. Kardashian was nine months pregnant at the time and gave birth to little True just days after the cheating scandal erupted online.

Khloe and Tristan are now living on opposite ends of the country, as Thompson is in Cleveland and Kardashian has remained in L.A. with her friends and family.

Recently, Khloe revealed that is is hard to relive the cheating drama when she watches KUWTK.

“Sadly, it will. I signed up to show the good and the bad, right? The bad is very hard to relive but it’s life,” Kardashian replied to a social media follower who revealed she felt bad for her for having to watch the drama unfold on TV.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E! network.