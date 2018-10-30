‘B&B’ Spoilers For Wednesday, October 31: Quinn’s Halloween Sacrifice & Ridge Destroys Bill’s Sword

B&B spoilers state that Pam remembers her sister, Stephanie, and mother, Ann.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, October 31, reveal that Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer) will make a huge sacrifice on Halloween. Wrapped up in her witch’s outfit, her actions will have a huge impact on Eric Forrester (John McCook) and the family at large.

Pam Douglas (Alley Mills) will take some time to remember the past. Detective Alex Sanchez (Jeremy Ray Valdez) is not willing to take Bill Spencer’s (Don Diamont) confession at face value. Realizing that he’s being played for a fool, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) destroys the very symbol of Dollar Bill, according to TV Guide.

Quinn Fuller’s Halloween Sacrifice

Quinn is waging a war on two fronts. She and Pam are going head-to-head about hosting her and Charlie’s (Dick Christie) wedding at the Forrester mansion. Equally involved in the fight is her husband Eric Forrester, who wants the drama to end.

Ever since Charlie proposed to Pam, she wanted to have her wedding at the Forrester mansion. She and Charlie have cooked for so many guests at this very venue, and she wants the same for herself. She also wants to get married beneath the portrait of her sister, Stephanie (Susan Flannery). No wonder she was so upset when Quinn damaged the portrait.

Quinn understandably feels that Pam is disrespecting her as Eric’s wife by wanting to take down the portrait. She even told her husband that she feels that he values his family over her. Eric all but told her that he doesn’t care, and that she just needs to suck it up for one day. As far as he is concerned, they were hosting the wedding come what may, according to Inquisitr recaps.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Quinn suffers the wrath of Pam and the disappointment of Eric. pic.twitter.com/szysrT8r6T — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 26, 2018

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Quinn will don a witch’s robe and hat — a play on Pam’s words last week. The Forrester Creations secretary expressed her desire to break Quinn’s broom into a million pieces, and to drop a house on her. However, She Knows Soaps teases that “Quinn goes the extra mile for the sake of her marriage.”

Quinn could decide to seduce her husband in her sexy witch’s costume, and remind him that wicked can be delectably good. On the other hand, she could also decide that her feud with Pam is not worth it. She may give in to Pam’s desire, and choose to host the wedding after all.

Eric finds himself at odds with Quinn when she becomes unyielding in her denial of Pam's request to marry in their home. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/gyH8B16GlO #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/Zyx4fB3CGO — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 29, 2018

Pam Remembers Her Mother & Stephanie

Pam was distraught when Quinn literally put her foot through Stephanie’s portrait. She accused Quinn of hating her sister, but the truth is that she feels alone.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Pam will take some time to reminisce, thinking of her mother and her sister. Any bride would want her family present while preparing for her wedding, and she feels the same way. She misses them and wants them close, hence the need for the portrait.

B&B fans will be treated to flashback scenes on October 31, as she thinks of of Stephanie and Ann Douglas (Betty White). It does beg the question of whether Pam feels that Stephanie is the true matriarch, per Inquisitr.

Detective Sanchez Has More Questions

Ridge could not believe his ears when Bill did not throw him under the bus for falling off the balcony. Here was Bill’s chance to see him in jail, but Bill told the police officer that it was nobody’s fault. He contended that they were fighting and that his fall was accidental, according to Inquisitr.

But the cop didn’t seem to entirely buy Bill’s story, and it appears as if he will ask some more questions. The officer already had a half-baked confession from Ridge that he had pushed Bill off the balcony. But he also said that the fall was unintentional, which poses a problem for the detective.

Ridge Forrester Destroys Bill Spencer’s Sword Necklace

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via the Inquisitr, promise that Ridge will destroy Spencer’s sword necklace on Halloween. Having found the article of jewelry among Brooke’s things, he will destroy the sword necklace in a rage.

Suddenly, he will realize that Bill was playing him for a fool. The only reason that he did not hand him over to the cops was to impress Brooke. Bill wants Brooke to think that he’s really changed, but in fact Ridge believes that Bill is only playing them.

Ridge will confront Bill after smashing the Spencer symbol into smithereens. The B&B promo video shows that Bill will smugly tell the dressmaker, “I’m more of a man than you’ll ever be.”