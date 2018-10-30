'Sports Illustrated' Swimsuit Model Kate Wansley Posts Instagram Bikini Video Revealing Her Body Photoshopped

While the social media platform Instagram is now filled with “influencers” and “Instagram stars,” mostly young women who build followings by posing in bikinis and other revealing outfits, as Inquisitr has often covered, Kate Wansley — an Instagram model who graduated to the pages of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue — is publicly pulling back the curtain to reveal the secrets behind how Instagram personalities make themselves appear superhumanly sexy on the site.

And she’s doing it on Instagram. Wansley, a 24-year-old from Australia, posted a video on Monday showing in detail how Photoshop is used to digitally alter Instagram images to make women’s bodies appear flawless, and using her own bikini-clad body as an example, as The Daily Mail reported.

“In the video, not only has Kate’s physique been slimmed down, but she has also highlighted her cheekbones, got rid of any cellulite and enhanced the size of her breasts,” The Mail described.

Wasley rose to fame as a “plus size” model and advocate for body positivity, who ran the blog Any Body Co. She said in the text accompanying her video that she hoped that giving away the digital tricks behind Instagram beauty and bikini shots would help other women to avoid comparing their own bodies to the women they see on the platform.

“It takes so little time to alter a photo & so little time to compare yourself to the altered reality we constantly see on Instagram. It might be photoshop, it might be a pose, it might be that the person your comparing yourself to is a completely different build &body type to you,” she wrote. “When you compare yourself to someone online you’re probably thinking of yourself at your worst & you’re comparing that to someone’s best fragments of their life that they choose to share with the world.”

“Everyone compares themselves in one way or another but so often it isn’t a fair fight. Instagram isn’t real life.”

Wasley has also posted about what she sees as the unhealthy obsession with dieting, posting a “before and after” Instagram shot of herself while on a strict diet, and after giving up her dieting fixation.

In another earlier post, seen above, Wasley asked her fans, “Does life truly start when you’re at your goal weight? When you lose the few extra kilos, get rid of the stretch marks or your cellulite disappears? Is that when you’ll be truly happy? Is that when life will be complete and you’ll be successful and beautiful? Are they the most important things in your life? unless the weight is posing risk to your health — the answer is probably not.”