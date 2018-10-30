Ariana Grande Opens Up About Her Battle With Anxiety

Ariana Grande has opened up about her battle with anxiety and how she deals with the disorder during her high-pressure day-to-day life. The Sweetener singer spoke to the BBC, as reported by Entertainment Tonight, and candidly revealed her mental health struggles.

The interview was held on Sept. 7, prior to the death of her ex, rapper Mac Miller, and her split from former fiance and Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson.

“I almost feel guilty that I have it [anxiety] because it’s just in your head and it’s just so crazy how powerful it is,” she revealed in the BBC interview.

“You have ups and downs and sometimes you’ll go weeks at a time where you will be crushing it and there will be no anxiety… and then something will happen that can trigger it and then you have a couple of down days.”

The singer then noted to others that might be struggling with anxiety to get help to try and make sense of what is happening to them.

She revealed that dealing with the mental health disorder on a daily basis takes hard work, practice, therapy and “self-care.”

“The most important thing is to remember that…everybody has this,” she insists. “Talk to your loved ones, reach out to people, especially your friends online.”

Grande also continues to deal with PTSD after a terrorist attack at her concert in Manchester, England. Speaking to Elle Magazine, the singer revealed she “cried endlessly” and barely spoke for two days after the tragic incident.

Unbeknowest to Grande she would soon be dealing with yet another tragedy just months later.

Miller died on the day she gave the aforementioned interview to the BBC. Several weeks after, she ended her engagement to Davidson, whom she dated for four months.

Davina McCall chatted with Grande, who also performed in a musical extravaganza where she performed songs from her latest album and some of her biggest hits accompanied by her band and an all-female orchestra.

During the Elle interview, Grande also revealed she has been in therapy for over a decade.

Grande said she began treatment around the time her parents divorced and revealed that it was “work” to get through her issues, noting that growing up in the public eye under “extraordinary circumstances” would affect any young person.

The singer and actress began her career on Broadway in the musical 13 (alongside Victorious co-star Liz Gilles) and in the Nickelodeon television series’ Victorious, and Sam & Cat.

Grande recently appeared on NBC’s A Very Wicked Halloween special, which aired on October 29. The special honored the 15th anniversary of the hit Broadway show.