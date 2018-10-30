Prince Harry Shares A Sweet Moment With A Young Boy Whose Mother Has Died

While on a royal walkabout with his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, met with a young boy who would understand the feeling of loss the prince associates with his mother Princess Diana.

While meeting with fans at Viaduct Harbour in Auckland, New Zealand, Harry stopped to greet 6-year-old Otia Nante, who he quickly learned had recently lost his mother to suicide. According to E! News, the prince had some comforting words to offer the little boy.

“Life will always be all right. You know that? I’ve made it to 34-years-old and life is great. I have a beautiful wife and a baby on the way. Your life is going to be sorted. Don’t you worry about that.”

Harry also broke the royal no selfie rule by agreeing to take a photo with Otia, which was later shared to Instagram.

The prince, who lost his own mother when he was just 12-years-old in a car accident in Paris, could certainly relate to the grief that Otia is feeling and, given his own history with mental health struggles as a result of her loss, knew exactly what to say to Otia to help him through the difficult time.

Harry also then comforted Otia’s grandmother Te Nante, who was with the little boy at the meet and greet.

“You’re doing a great job, Nan. Nans are so important in our lives.”

Just last year, while commissioning — along with his brother Prince William — a documentary marking the 20th anniversary of Diana’s death, Harry spoke up about what a terrible effect losing his mother so young had on his childhood.

“My mother died when I was very young. I didn’t want to be in the position I was in, but I eventually pulled my head out of the sand, started listening to people and decided to use my role for good. I am now fired up and energized and love charity stuff, meeting people and making them laugh. I sometimes still feel I am living in a goldfish bowl, but I now manage it better,” he said. “I still have a naughty streak too, which I enjoy and is how I relate to those individuals who have got themselves into trouble.”

Through Diana, William and Harry had the most ordinary lives possible for those carrying royal titles. One of the things she did was make sure her sons knew about and saw were homeless people, so that they would always know they needed to use their roles to do good and to help those who weren’t born into a life of such incredible privilege. The prince even shared that he does his own grocery shopping, despite the worry that some will snap a photo of him “coming away from the meat counter.”

Back then, before the news that baby Sussex is on the way, Harry already stated that he hopes his children will also lead as normal lives as possible for members of the royal family.