Klay Thompson Breaks Stephen Curry’s Record For Three-Pointers In A Game

Klay Thompson distinguished himself in the record books on Monday (October 29) when he landed 14 jumpers from beyond the arc to surpass teammate Stephen Curry for the most three-point shots made in a single game. Thanks to Thompson’s contribution, the Golden State Warriors would also come away with a piece of history by landing the most threes in a half, with 17, en route to a 149-124 blowout victory over the Bulls in Chicago.

ESPN reports that most of Thompson’s three-pointers came in the team’s record-setting opening half. He sunk 10 in the first 24 minutes of the contest. That alone doubled his season output, as he had only hit for five threes through the seven meetings coming into Monday night’s matchup. In fact, Thompson outdid his total heading into Chicago with seven three-point field goals in the first quarter. With the three-time NBA All-Star helping them fire off on all cylinders, the defending champs were able to put an astounding 92 on the scoreboard by the midway point.

Thompson’s eye-popping performance only continued into the third quarter, which would be his final quarter in the game. By the time he was pulled with four minutes remaining ahead of the fourth, he had already secured the all-time mark – eclipsing the 13 threes that Curry hit to top the list against the Los Angeles Lakers in November of 2016. There is no telling how much more damage Thompson could have done if given the final 16 minutes to work with. The 52 points that he left with on 18-of-29 shooting from the field ended up being the game-high in spite of his early exit.

“I really believe, I don’t know if I would have been able to break the records I have got in my past, just like tonight, without the system I play in or the team I’m with or the guys I play with,” Thompson would later tell reporters about his memorable 27-minutes on the floor of the United Center. “Because they knew even before I went out for the second half. Steph looked at the box score and said, ‘Go get it.’ And that just shows you the unselfishness that is within him.” he said.

As NBC Sports points out, until his breakthrough, Thompson hadn’t been his ‘Splash Brothers’ self thus for into his seventh season in the league.

Thompson had previously set NBA records with a playoff-high 11 three-point shots made in Game 6 of the 2016 Western Conference finals, one year after totaling 37 points with the help of nine threes in a quarter in 2015. But he hadn’t made more than one jumper from beyond the arc in any single game until he did so on Monday – leaving Steve Kerr to base his previous usage off of what had been 14 percent field goal efficiency on 5-36 from three-point range.

It’s a good thing the former NBA Coach of the Year still has his memory and faith in his shooting guard’s ability. CBS quotes him as having predicted such a day would come, just this past weekend, when he told reporters “We’ve seen this before,” ahead of their match-up against the Knicks in New York.

“Two years ago, Klay had an almost carbon-copy start to his season. Sometimes the very beginning of the year is like that. You get off to a rough start and it snowballs, and then you just kind of stop and go, ‘Oh, yeah, right, there’s about 75 games left,'” said Kerr. “Inevitably, the dam will break, and he’ll start going nuts again.”

