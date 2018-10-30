Ariana Grande’s Brother Frankie Says She Is ‘Doing Well’ Following Pete Davidson Split

Ariana Grande’s big brother Frankie wants everyone to know that his sister is taking care of herself and staying busy following her breakup from Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson.

At Bette Midler’s Hulaween party on Monday, the 35-year-old former Celebrity Big Brother star told Entertainment Tonight that his little sister “is doing well.”

“She’s working really hard, you know, getting prepped for tour and another album. Like, it’s too much! Lots of stuff is going on,” Frankie said. Ariana is currently gearing up for her upcoming Sweetener tour, and she has also teased that new music is on the way.

He added that the 25-year-old pop star has been spending time with her family as she continues to heal from the death of her ex-boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller, and the end of her engagement to Pete in October.

“We just had a game night together the other night. It was me, Mommy and Nonna, and we just had a great time. Mommy won,” Frankie shared.

Frankie Grande sends @ArianaGrande a sweet message of support on his Instagram story: “Keep on breathin!” pic.twitter.com/KD5lw0sf1F — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 15, 2018

It’s not the first time Ari’s brother has expressed his support for her, as earlier this month, Frankie offered a message of solidarity to his little sis through his Instagram stories. The Inquisitr reported at the time that Frankie sent Ariana positive vibes just after reports surfaced claiming she and Pete had called it quits.

“Good morning to my beautiful, beautiful sister. I love you so much and you’re with me right now in Iceland,” Frankie said. He then started singing along to Ariana’s song “Breathin,” which was playing in the background.

“You know you gotta keep, keep on breathing. That’s true,” Frankie added, showing his big brother support for her.

During his Monday chat with ET, Frankie also said that Ariana’s performance for the 15th anniversary of Broadway musical Wicked was “incredible.”

“If Ariana doesn’t play Elphaba, then I think there’s something seriously wrong with the world, you know? She’s perfect! Ariana is Elphaba! I mean, come on,” he said.

Ariana and Pete, 24, got engaged in June after dating for only a few weeks. However, their relationship suffered a huge blow when the singer’s ex, Mac Miller, died of an alleged overdose on September 7 in his Los Angeles home, leaving her “an emotional wreck.” According to People magazine, sources claimed that both Ariana and Pete’s families were “relieved” they called off the wedding, as they thought the two threw themselves into the relationship and that the whirlwind romance happened way too fast.