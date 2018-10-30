Bob Saget Marries Kelly Rizzo In Beachside Ceremony

The ‘Fuller House’ star married his longtime girlfriend in a gorgeous wedding ceremony on a Santa Monica beach.

Bob Saget has a fuller house. The 62-year-old Netflix star tied the knot with his girlfriend of three years, Kelly Rizzo, at a beachfront hotel in California. Saget confirmed the news on social media after he exchanged “I dos” with Rizzo at Shutters on the Beach in Santa Monica, E! News reports.

The Fuller House star posted a photo of the newlyweds standing in front of a lavish floral display, telling fans, “Okay, so we went and did it.” The beloved TV star, who has played widowed dad Danny Tanner since the 1980s, told fans he is very happy.

Kelly Rizzo, 39, wore a gorgeous long sleeve, lace gown by Pronovias while Bob Saget wore a classic dark suit for the ceremony. Guests at the wedding included singer John Mayer and Saget’s longtime friend and Full House co-star Dave Coulier.

The bride also dished to Us Weekly about the picture perfect ceremony.

“The night was perfection and the love and support from our family and friends was overwhelming. Oh and the food was fantastic!”

Saget proposed to Rizzo, a food and travel blogger, last fall, telling People he popped the question as the two were watching the Netflix sci-fi hit Stranger Things.

“And then I got up to go to the restroom, and I opened the safe and I took out a ring that I had been hiding for four days and I got on one knee. And she said ‘What are you doing?’ and she got very emotional and so did I.”

Rizzo previously told Us the Fuller House star’s marriage proposal last November was “a total surprise.’

“I will say that Bob and I are incredibly lucky to have found each other, and I love all six of his personalities. … I’ve never met anybody like him.”

Bob Saget was previously married to Sherri Kramer for 15 years, from 1982 until 1997. They share three grown daughters together, Aubrey, Lara Melanie, and Jennifer Belle. As for his new life with his second wife, Saget says there are no plans to add to their already full house.

“I mean, Kelly and my daughters love each other, so it really is some magical thing that happened,” Saget told Us in April. “They just love each other. And we want to enjoy the love of each other, so that’s something that we want to do. I’ve been the dad a lot. Maybe I’ll be a grandfather one day.”

Bob Saget can currently be seen on Netflix’s Fuller House, and he recently signed on to host the edgy America’s Funniest Videos spinoff Videos After Dark.