These ‘Glee’ Superstars Just Performed A Stunning Cover Of ‘A Star Is Born’ Hit Tune ‘Shallow’

Two superstar performers from the television show Glee just covered the smash tune from A Star Is Born titled “Shallow” and blew the minds of their fans during a stop on their current tour.

Lea Michele and Darren Criss, who are continuing their LM/DC tour, covered the dramatic and spellbinding song during a recent show.

The former Glee co-stars put their own spin on Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s duet, noting that it was the first time they had performed the number.

“There have been some new songs that have come out,” Criss explained to the audience in a fan’s video of the performance that was shared on Twitter.

“I’m obsessed with the remake of A Star Is Born,” he added. “So we’re going to play a song from that.”

“We’ve literally sung this never,” Michele said in the video.

Criss, who recently won an Emmy for his work in American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace, belted out the song alongside Michele as he accompanied them on guitar.

Following the performance, Michele penned the following statement on Twitter.

“Tonight. ‘Shallow.’ This was my dream,” Michele wrote. “I love you @DarrenCriss #LMDCtour.”

People Magazine reported that Criss is a huge fan of Bradley Cooper’s work in the film.

On Instagram, Criss shared a selfie with Cooper talking about how much he admired his tenacity as a star, singer, and director of the film.

Criss called what Cooper did in the film, in the post, “breathtaking.”

The former Glee star noted that he felt Cooper was superb, with “directing, thoughtful writing, a grounded and compelling performance, solid songwriting, committed singing & playing. He did it ALL. I wasn’t surprised, but nonetheless deeply impressed.”

Lea Michele and Darren Criss cover Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's "Shallow" from #AStarIsBorn ???? pic.twitter.com/7QWuqcj1HE — Ryan | Lady Gaga ????️‍???? (@ryanleejohnson) October 27, 2018

Criss then called himself such a fan of the actor he turned into “Dorkasaurus Rex” in his presence.

Criss and Michele are continuing their LM/DC tour, which began on May 30, 2018, in Nashville, Tennessee.

In April of this year, Michele and Criss announced on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that they would go on tour together.

The duo performs duets, their own solo music, and songs from Glee, alongside Broadway classics.

Both Michele and Criss became engaged this year. Michele is to be married to Zandy Reich, a businessman. Criss popped the question to longtime girlfriend Mia Sweir, whom he has dated for the past seven years.

A Star is Born starring Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga is in theaters now.