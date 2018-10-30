Ariana Grande Returns To The Stage For First Time Since Split With Pete Davidson

Ariana Grande has finally made her long-awaited return to the stage, according to reports from People.

NBC aired A Very Wicked Halloween: Celebrating 15 Years on Broadway on Monday night. As part of the special, the 25-year-old Grande performed a rendition of “The Wizard and I” in front of those who were a part of the production’s 15 years.

Grande’s performance was her first time on the stage since the death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller back in September, which was followed by the breakup of her relationship with Pete Davidson earlier in October.

Grande looked incredible upon her return, as she wore a “strapless green top, black pants, and her trademark black thigh-high boots,” as well as “Elphaba-inspired green sparkly nail polish, lipstick, and eyeshadow,” according to reports. Grande seemed to be overjoyed to be finally making her return to performing, as she sung her heart out as the audience joined in unison.

The event was Grande’s first public appearance since her split with Davidson and showed off some noticeable differences in the pop star’s look. Grande was missing her 3-carat, $93,000 engagement ring and also had her “Pete” finger tattoo covered up.

While Grande was clearly happy to be involved with the anniversary production, her participation had previously been up in the air.

This will give you CHILLS! @ArianaGrande slays her performance of “The Wizard and I”. #Wicked15 pic.twitter.com/zGWQiZvIfe — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) October 30, 2018

It appeared that Grande put her focus into the production as an escape from her breakup with Davidson, with the first photo she shared on Instagram following the split an image of the Wicked script.

Grande captioned the photo, “Honored to be included in the celebration of 15 years of my favorite musical of all time. Wouldn’t miss it for the whole universe”

However, in the hours before the taping, Grande was a no-show for the final dress rehearsal. Grande later explained her absence through another Instagram post, where she spoke about the difficulty in returning to work. Despite her troubles, Grande was adamant that she would be a part of the show’s taping.

In a photo that has since been deleted, Grande wrote, “Can’t believe I almost let my anxiety ruin this for me today! Not today Satan! Not tomorrow or the next day either not no more u can suck my big green d*** finna sing my heart out and be a big walking vessel of love bye.”

After a mentally draining few months, Grande opened up to fans on Twitter about how music and her work has been her escape from the stress of life, saying, “It fixes everythin [sic],” in reply to a fan who complimented the passion she had for her craft.