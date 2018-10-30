Meghan Markle Shows Off Baby Bump As Royal Tour Continues Through New Zealand

Meghan Markle continued with her and Prince Harry’s royal tour through New Zealand on Tuesday while pulling off a savvy move when it comes to fashion that had been previously employed by Markle’s sister-in-law Kate Middleton, according to reports from Entertainment Tonight.

Middleton has been known to recycle some of her most regal outfits and based on Markle’s look on Tuesday, she has done just that.

While attending a reception at the Auckland War Memorial Museum on Tuesday night New Zealand time, the 37-year-old arrived with her husband while wearing a familiar look for followers of the duchess.

According to reports, Markle wore “a navy button-down Antonio Berardi dress” that eagle-eyed royals fans would notice that she had worn previously in 2017 while watching Prince Harry play polo.

There was one noticeable difference in this look and the time that Markle had previously worn the dress, as the duchess had her baby bump on full display, taking advantage of the flares in her dress to make room for the royal baby.

During the reception in Auckland, the couple was hosted by New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and were able to witness some of the country’s traditional dance performances. Ardern likely had some pregnancy tips for Markle, as the prime minister made headlines around the world when she became one of the few female politicians to give birth while in office. She also marked a first when she attended the United Nations General Assembly with her infant daughter back in September.

"In my role as Commonwealth Youth Ambassador, it is a privilege to champion so many exceptionally talented young leaders across all 53 countries; your voices are being heard, and each and every one of you is making this change happen." — The Duke of Sussex #RoyalVisitNZ pic.twitter.com/EqCmqEhkwP — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 30, 2018

As a part of the reception, Prince Harry presented a speech to the crowd as he fulfilled his role as the Commonwealth Youth Ambassador.

Speaking from the perspective of himself and Markle, Harry said, “For both of us one of the most rewarding things about traveling through four Commonwealth countries these past few weeks has been the opportunity to meet young leaders, who are making a significant difference within their own communities,”

Markle’s navy dress was the third different outfit she had worn on Tuesday. When she attended a traditional gumboot throwing competition earlier in the day, Markle dressed down for a casual look. The comfort suited her, as Markle ended up winning the competition. As the tour moved on to Auckland’s Viaduct Harbour, Markle oozed her usual style while making adjustments for the elements, wearing a “nude Brandon Maxwell dress and Burberry coat,” according to reports from the event.