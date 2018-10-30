Olivia Culpo Left ‘Shocked’ By Danny Amendola Cheating Rumors, Per ‘E! Online’

It appears as though Olivia Culpo’s boyfriend Danny Amendola was caught with his hand in the cookie jar over the weekend, according to reports from E! Online.

Amendola was photographed on Miami Beach with CBS sports journalist Bianca Peters. In several photos, the pair could be seen getting cozy in the ocean, as well as whispering to each other intimately while sunbathing together. Culpo has not been able to be around Amendola in Miami as she has been working on the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue.

A source has come forward to tell E! Online that, “Olivia is very disappointed and shocked about the photos that came out with Danny getting cozy with another girl.”

While the pictures left major implications that Amendola was cheating, the source said, “Danny has reassured Olivia that Bianca is a longtime friend and they were just catching up. He has assured her that nothing is going on between them, and that he is really happy with Olivia.”

However, the source went on to add, “Olivia is not totally buying it.”

This situation has brought up many questions regarding the future of Culpo and Amendola’s relationship, as the football player’s actions have not only gotten him in hot water with Culpo but also some of her closest friends. Speaking about Culpo’s friends’ perspective, the source said, “Everyone around her has urged her to cut ties with him… her friends think that it’s best for her to move on.”

For those who only follow Culpo on Instagram, it appears that all seems to be going well for the model, at the very least professionally. While she continues to wow her followers with picturesque photos from Australia, where the Sports Illustrated photo shoot is taking place, the source did say that she was “definitely upset,” and added that Culpo was responding by sinking deeper into her work, saying that she was “focusing on her work right now and trying to keep busy.”

Culpo and Amendola are no strangers to relationship issues. The pair had only been back together for three months following a previous breakup back in March. Prior to that split, the couple had been together for two years, but as Culpo has had to deal with the demands of being a world-famous model with the hectic schedule to match, a strain was put on their relationship, leading to the split. When they reunited they attempted to have a more normal relationship, but with Amendola’s blunder, everything is now up in the air.