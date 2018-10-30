Naomi Campbell Flaunts Her Killer Body In See-Through Dress On Instagram

Naomi Campbell took to her Instagram page on Monday to share a photo of herself in her Halloween party attire, which consisted of a sparkly, see-through dress that highlighted her incredible physique.

In the snap, the 48-year-old supermodel is rocking the high-neck dress, which features a cutout in the stomach area which exposes the model’s toned abs. Through the cutout, a dangling gold necklace gives the outfit a special touch. In addition to the midsection cutout detail, the dress also features shoulder cutouts that enhance the British model’s muscular arms. Campbell’s long, dark hair is impeccable as always and she opted to adorn it with white, spiky accessories atop her head.

Campbell wore makeup to match the sparkles of her dress. On her eyelid, the model rocked a smoky, glittery pattern that gave her a dramatic look. She let the eyes speak louder than the rest of her face as she wore a nude lipstick and light blush on her cheeks. The model is looking intensely at the camera as the party venue features in the background.

As Page Six reports, Campbell rocked her outfit at Teksupport’s Circoloco party in Brooklyn on Saturday.

“Halloween weekend,” she wrote in the caption under the photo. “SO much fun at @circolocoibiza”

The photo she shared with her 5.8 million followers garnered more than 90,000 likes and more than 900 comments, with fans commenting on her style and beauty, including “Gorgeous” and “so glamorous and gorgeous.”

According to the Page Six report, Campbell was in the VIP section dancing the night away while refraining from alcohol.

“She showed up at around 2:30 a.m. in a see-through dress and danced for hours. She was in the VIP section, which was filled with tons of models. She was in a great mood, sipping water,” a source told Page Six.

Campbell also showed off her dance moves in a video she posted to Instagram earlier. In the clip, Campbell is seen from the back dancing animatedly in her sparkly dress.

Underneath the photo, she wrote, “My yearly dance.”

According to Page Six, Campbell was showing off her moves to the tunes of DJs the Martinez Brothers, which they spun before Virgil Abloh took over the booth.

Prior to enjoying Halloween, the supermodel was busy working as she closed the Moschino x H&M show last week alongside all three Hadids, Joan Smalls, Teddy Quinlivan, and Winnie Harlow, among others famous names in the fashion industry, as Paper magazine noted.