‘B&B’ Recap For Monday, October 29: Bill Gives Brooke His Sword Necklace, Donna Flashes Eric

Bold and the Beautiful recap for Monday, October 29 reveals that Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) coaxed Dollar Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) to wake up. She rushed outside and let everyone know that he was conscious, and the doctor went to examine him. According to Soap Central, Dr. Chester was surprised that Bill was only suffering from a concussion. Katie Logan (Heather Tom) was relieved that she didn’t have to give Will (Finnegan George) bad news.

Back in the corridor, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Thorne Forrester (Ingo Rademacher) discussed the fact that Bill had woken up. Ridge said that for now, they needed to give Bill space to heal and that they would deal with his lies later.

Bill Spencer Gives Sword Necklace To Brooke Logan

When Brooke came out of the patient’s room, she told her husband that Bill was awake and talking. Ridge said that he was glad. She thought that he was being sarcastic, but he assured her that he didn’t want Bill to die. Dr. Chester interrupted them to tell Brooke that Bill wanted her. Ridge sighed.

Bill asked Brooke to remove his necklace. He said that he had lost Brooke because he did not want to be the man that the sword necklace represented. He wanted to start anew, and he believed that she should too. He didn’t want to press charges against Ridge or Thorne, saying that he wanted to forgive them. He then said to Brooke, “Come back to me.”

Quinn Fuller Feels Eric Forrester Puts Her Second

Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer) finally told Eric Forrester (John McCook) why she didn’t want the wedding to be held at the Forrester mansion. She said that it had nothing to do with Stephanie’s (Susan Flannery) portrait, but that she felt that Eric constantly put his family ahead of her. Eric pointed out that she was part of the family too.

Quinn said that the portrait was the only thing of hers in the house. She felt that Pam Douglas (Alley Mills) was sending her a direct message by wanting to take it off and replacing it with Stephanie’s. Eric said that it was only for one day. Quinn felt that Eric should also feel hurt that Pam was not respecting her or their marriage.

Quinn pointed out that nobody had attended their wedding, including Pam and Charlie (Dick Christie) who had walked out. She was not going to budge, and the wedding was not going to take place there. Eric said that he also was not going to budge. He said that he was going to go to Thorne’s house before they both said things that they would regret.

Eric finds himself at odds with Quinn when she becomes unyielding in her denial of Pam's request to marry in their home. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/gyH8B16GlO #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/Zyx4fB3CGO — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 29, 2018

Donna Logan Flaunts Lingerie

In the meantime, Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) had let herself into Katie and Thorne’s house. She was supposed to look after Will while Katie was at the hospital. Nobody was at home, but she did find some Intimates lingerie that Katie had left for her. She put the peach bra, garter, and panties on. She reminisced about good times with Eric.

Just then somebody entered the house. Donna quickly held up some pillows to cover her body. But when she sees Eric, she lets the pillows go, and says, “Hello Honeybear.” Suddenly very confident, she walked to him and said, “Isn’t this a nice surprise?” It seems that Donna wants her man back, per Inquisitir.