Alexis Ren & Alan Bersten Play Coy About Relationship After Admitting Feelings On ‘Dancing With The Stars’

The 'DWTS' couple stop short of confirming that their relationship status has gone beyond a close friendship.

Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten addressed “the elephant in the room” on Dancing with the Stars, but now they’re taking a step back as fans are freaking out about what appears to be a rare showmance on the ABC celebrity ballroom competition.

While romance rumors between partners run rampant on Dancing with the Stars, it is not often that couples confirm they have a connection. As the Inquisitr previously shared, Alexis Ren admitted her feelings for her DWTS pro partner ahead of their Halloween Night dance. The couple’s high-scoring jazz routine confirmed their chemistry is real.

But after the live show, Ren and Bersten spoke to Entertainment Tonight to talk about their strong emotional connection, but they still stopped short of admitting to a romantic one.

“I don’t really have specifics on that,” Ren said when asked when her feelings for Bersten developed.

The Dancing with the Stars pro added that he spends a lot of time with his celebrity partner, so it’s only natural that they would get close.

“I mean, we rehearse 24/7, You become best friends with your partner.”

Ren added that she thought Bersten “was awesome from the beginning,” while the 24-year-old pro dancer explained that the couple’s close bond makes performing together much easier.

“We’re more open with each other and we trust each other a little bit more. We can just have fun and not have to worry about hurting each other’s feelings as much. And, to be honest, the transparency is what makes it easier.”

Bersten also revealed that being partnered with Ren has some other perks.

“She comes in and gives me massages every day. She’s like, ‘Hey Alan,’ and massages me, and it’s so sweet.”

Last week, when talking to Entertainment Tonight, she refused to answer questions about her relationship with Bersten.

“I mean, we’re just, we’re just so happy to be here and like I love him so much and I love his energy so much and we’ve been so focused on the competition,” Ren told ET. Meanwhile, Bersten added, “Again, we’re taking it one day at a time here.”

It should also be noted The Blast reported the Instagram model recently decided to make a permanent move to Hollywood after splitting with her boyfriend in Hawaii.

Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten’s sweet connection was apparent on Monday night’s live Dancing with the Stars Halloween show. The lovebirds danced a Willy Wonka-inspired jazz to Christina Aguilera’s “Candyman” and scored an impressive 27 out of 30 points.

