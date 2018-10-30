Prince Charles Has An Incredible Present For George But It Will Take Years To Complete

Buying presents for the royal babies can’t be an easy feat. After all, they have everything they need and then some. But that doesn’t keep a grandparent for wanting to engage in the sweet experience of gift-giving. To work around this conundrum, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, has come up with an incredible, but long-term project to share with his eldest grandchild, Prince George.

Prince Charles is growing George his own forest, as the Mirror is reporting.

Instead of buying a shiny new toy or a cute decorative piece for the nursery, the heir to the throne chose to plant dozens of trees in a paddock adjoining his garden at his Highland hideaway, Birkhall, near Balmoral to mark the day the little prince was born five years ago. Prince Charles continues to add trees to it to this day, and he hopes that he and Prince George can carry on the tradition together for the years to come.

“This is George’s Wood,” Charles said, according to The Express, citing a BBC documentary to be broadcast on Thursday next week to mark his forthcoming 70th birthday. “As I get older, all I really long for is to plant trees. I hope it will be quite amusing for George as they grow up and he grows up.”

His wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, filmed with her Jack Russell, Beth, said that George’s arboretum has already progressed beautifully since the project first started.

“You can’t believe how much it’s grown. It was tiny when it was all planted,” she said, as quoted in The Express. “The next thing you know, you’re being dwarfed by it.”

When it comes to presenting their youngsters with gifts, Prince Charles isn’t alone in his forward-thinking style. His youngest son, Prince Harry, is building a library of first editions for his nephews and niece. However, Harry couldn’t help but indulge in a less long-term present for his youngest nephew Louis’ christening in July when he bought a $10,000 first edition of AA Milne’s Winnie-The-Pooh, as per the Mirror.

According to The Sun, Prince Harry originally wanted to buy Lewis Carroll’s Through The Looking Glass, which was selling for $30,000, but decided Winnie-The-Pooh would be more suitable for a first volume.

“One of Harry’s happiest childhood memories was being read a bedtime story by his mother,” one friend of the family said, as quoted in The Sun.“She loved all the old classics and Harry had the brilliant idea of starting a little library of first editions for Louis, Charlotte, and George to enjoy as they get older.”