MMA News: Daniel Cormier Vows To Slap Brock Lesnar In His Face If He Enters Octagon At ‘UFC 230’

Will MMA fans witness another post-fight brawl at UFC 230?

UFC two-division champion Daniel Cormier has succeeded to capture the heavyweight title after beating Stipe Miocic at UFC 226. In a post-fight interview, Cormier grabbed the opportunity to set himself up for a huge payday by calling out former UFC heavyweight champion and WWE superstar Brock Lesnar.

Brock Lesnar didn’t think twice before going inside the Octagon. Upon entering, Lesnar immediately shoved Cormier, and the two fighters engaged in a heated exchange of words. UFC President Dana White revealed that they plan on scheduling a match between Cormier and Lesnar with the UFC heavyweight title on the line. However, before it becomes official, Lesnar will first need to pass all the drug tests with USADA.

While waiting for Brock Lesnar, Daniel Cormier is set to make his first title defense against Derrick Lewis at UFC 230. Despite only having a short time to prepare, Cormier is very confident that he can win against Lewis since he has a limited fighting style compared to Stipe Miocic. Also, Cormier revealed that one of the major reasons why he decided to accept the fight against Lewis is because the UFC gave him an offer that is hard to resist.

As of now, there is no official confirmation if Brock Lesnar will attend the event or not, but Daniel Cormier said that the WWE superstar will show up at Madison Square Garden. If he really attends and decides to make a scene inside the Octagon, Cormier vowed to slap Lesnar in his face, per MMAjunkie.

“I heard Brock Lesnar will be at The Garden for UFC 230. If he tries to step in that cage again, I’m going to slap him in his face. I owe him one from last time.”

Daniel Cormier Warns Brock Lesnar, Stay Outta My Octagon! https://t.co/x5j8Mp1DYf — TMZ (@TMZ) October 30, 2018

Daniel Cormier said the same thing in his recent interview with TMZ Sports. Cormier is fine if Brock Lesnar goes near the ringside, but if he enters the Octagon, “DC” said that the former UFC heavyweight champion should prepare himself for trouble.

“Brock Lesnar can come ringside, but he better not come in there because this time, it might be problem for him,” Cormier said.

Having another faceoff inside the Octagon will surely add more hype in the upcoming fight between Daniel Cormier and Brock Lesnar. However, after UFC 229 where the camps of Conor McGregor and UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov engaged in a post-fight brawl, the UFC will surely do everything to prevent any commotion from happening at UFC 230.