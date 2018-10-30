Sofia Richie Flaunts Killer Body In Tiny Bikini As She Sunbathes On A Yacht In Australia

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick are living their best life in Australia, and they’re not afraid to show it!

The 20-year-old model shared a super racy photo on Instagram, where she’s seen soaking up the spring sun in a tiny leopard print bikini while striking a sexy pose on a luxury yacht. In the background is the Sydney Opera House, the city’s most iconic postcard location. The daughter of legendary musician Lionel Richie captioned the snap: “I love the Opera.”

Behind the lens was, of course, her boyfriend Scott, 35, who couldn’t keep his eyes off her as they enjoyed a boat trip around Sydney Harbour, the Daily Mail reported. The couple was seen cozying up to each other and looking super loved-up all afternoon. While Sofia chose to strip down to a two-piece ensemble and styled her light brown locks into a high bun, Scott opted for a casual beige pants and pink hoodie combo. At one point, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star proved to be a great boyfriend by taking several shots of his international model babe as she posed up a storm on the luxurious yacht.

Earlier in the day, the pair visited Sydney’s Taronga Zoo, where Sofia posted several pictures and videos with the adorable Australian animals, both on her Instagram page and stories. The model seemed to be having the time of her life as she cuddled up to a koala and fed a kangaroo at the world-famous zoo. She was spotted flashing her toned abs in a black crop top that she paired with drawstring trousers and white sneakers.

The couple arrived Down Under on Monday, as Scott is set to host the Derby Day’s Ultra Australia Marquee horse race, which he reportedly is being paid a six-figure check to attend. Kourtney Kardashian’s ex and the father of her three children — Mason, Penelope, and Reign — will also attend a Halloween party at the renowned nightclub Marquee Sydney. Scott and Sofia have been linked since May last year when they were spotted hanging out on a yacht.

Before arriving in Sydney, Scott joined Kourtney and their kids, as well as her sisters Kim and Khloe and their own children, for an epic family trip to Bali, Indonesia. However, as previously reported by the Inquistr, sources claim that Sofia gets worried sick whenever Scott goes on vacation with his ex, who he dated for 10 years.

“Sofia doesn’t like it at all when Scott goes away without her, and she spends the whole time worrying herself sick. It’s really difficult for her because if she tells Scott how she feels they end up fighting and he accuses her of being jealous and unreasonable, so she just has to bite her lip and suck it up,” an insider told Hollywood Life.