Demi Rose Shares Beauty Secrets As She ‘Battles Cellulite’ With Bespoke Body Treatments Via Instagram Stories

Demi Rose is a super popular model, with over 7.7 million followers on Instagram. While many people may wonder how she looks so great all the time, Demi does give her fans some behind-the-scenes sneak peeks from time to time on her beauty regimen. And in a series of Insta stories, the model shared how she “battles cellulite” through a treatment called Bespoke, which is done by Shane Cooper.

The website claims that his treatments are the reason for some celebrities’ good looks, and he offers an alternative to plastic surgery or other invasive procedures. Instead, Shane uses Liprofirm Pro, pyramid facelift, LED light treatment, and more.

And for those who are wondering, Lipofirm Pro is a “medical platform machine with clinical trials.” This is how Shane described the process.

“Technology uniquely combines two technologies: TriLipo Radiofrequency (RF) and TriLipo Dynamic Muscle Activation (DMA). Working simultaneously using a single applicator, they create a synergistic effect that delivers non-invasive fat removal and lymphatic drainage, as well as skin tightening.​”

Thanks to the treatment’s effectiveness in helping with the skin and fat removal, Lipofirm Pro can be used for many things including wrinkles, toning muscles, and helping the appearance of stretch marks. People get the treatment done on many parts of the body, including thighs and the stomach.

In Demi’s Insta stories, she laid on her stomach as Shane used what appears to be the Lipofirm Pro on her lower and upper legs, along with her stomach. Rose also videotaped Shane scraping off some dead skin cells off her face, which he showed to the camera. The model had Shane come to her house, which is an exclusive treatment option available to his clients.

And earlier this year, the model discussed some of her fitness secrets with the Daily Mail, which she described as “genes, a h*ll of a lot of hard work and dedication in the gym and a good well balanced nutritious diet.”

In addition to the Bespoke treatment, Demi has previously shared stories where she talked about her hair extensions and lash work.

Recently, Rose has chronicled her transition from Bali to the U.K., as well as sharing some snaps of her dark angel Halloween costume that had fans going wild.

While there’s been speculation that Demi is going to move to the United States soon, it doesn’t appear to be a huge priority right now. Of course, it’s hard to know for sure until she makes an announcement about it officially.